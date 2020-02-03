AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1

Mit der Version 20.2.1 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition wird das Spiel Zombie Army 4: Dead War unterstützt, außerdem wurden einige kleine Fehler beseitigt. Seit der Version 19.2.3 werden Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik unterstützt, sodass Notebookbesitzer nun nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können. Für diese hat AMD auch eine FAQ veröffentlicht.
-
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 Highlights
Support For
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War™
Fixed Issues
- Some users may experience higher than expected memory usage when recording with Radeon ReLive.
- HDR content may become overly dark or overly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- The camera element may exhibit stutter in recorded clips or during streaming using Radeon ReLive.
- The scroll bar is missing for some users in the Compatibility tab of Radeon Software.
- Radeon Software may fail to detect VR games when SteamVR is running or has been started.
- Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
- The Snap Settings feature may fail to apply settings for Auto Tuning controls if other Auto Tuning settings were already applied.
Known Issues
- Some DirectX®11 API games may experience an application crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
- Enabling feature for Radeon ReLive such as Instant Replay, Instant Gif or In-Game Replay may cause the display or UI to flicker or stutter.
- A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers™ benchmark.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
- Some games may exhibit stutter or appear to be downclocking on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- A black screen may occur when performing a mode change with a limited number of displays on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.14 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 Driver Version 19.50.19.01 (Windows Driver Store Version 26.20.15019.1003)
-
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.2.1
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 482,24 MiB
Windows 7: 661,39 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|03.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite