AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.2.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wird das Spiel Zom­bie Army 4: Dead War unter­stützt, außer­dem wur­den eini­ge klei­ne Feh­ler besei­tigt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

  • Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 Highlights

    Support For

    • Zom­bie Army 4: Dead War™

    Fixed Issues

    • Some users may expe­ri­ence hig­her than expec­ted memo­ry usa­ge when record­ing with Rade­on ReLi­ve.
    • HDR con­tent may beco­me over­ly dark or over­ly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • The came­ra ele­ment may exhi­bit stut­ter in recor­ded clips or during strea­ming using Rade­on ReLi­ve.
    • The scroll bar is mis­sing for some users in the Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty tab of Rade­on Soft­ware.
    • Rade­on Soft­ware may fail to detect VR games when Steam­VR is run­ning or has been star­ted.
    • Rade­on Anti-Lag enab­le and dis­able beep noti­fi­ca­ti­ons may be play­ed in error when indi­vi­dual­ly pres­sing keys assi­gned to the hot­key.
    • The Snap Set­tings fea­ture may fail to app­ly set­tings for Auto Tuning con­trols if other Auto Tuning set­tings were alrea­dy app­lied.

    Known Issues

    • Some DirectX®11 API games may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash when per­forming a task switch with Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning enab­led.
    • Enab­ling fea­ture for Rade­on ReLi­ve such as Instant Replay, Instant Gif or In-Game Replay may cau­se the dis­play or UI to fli­cker or stut­ter.
    • A loss of dis­play with working audio may be expe­ri­en­ced on a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays when per­forming a mode chan­ge on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • A sys­tem crash or hang may occur when run­ning the Final Fan­ta­sy XIV: Shadow­brin­gers™ bench­mark.
    • Inte­ger Sca­ling may cau­se some video con­tent to show fli­cker when the dis­play reso­lu­ti­on is set to less than nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on.
    • The Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay hot­key noti­fi­ca­ti­on may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed during video play­back in web brow­sers or laun­ching some video play­er app­li­ca­ti­ons.
    • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
    • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
    • Some Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics users may inter­mitt­ent­ly expe­ri­ence a black screen while gaming or on desk­top. A poten­ti­al tem­pora­ry work­around is dis­ab­ling hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on in app­li­ca­ti­ons run­ning in the back­ground such as web brow­sers or Dis­cord.
    • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter or appe­ar to be down­clo­cking on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
    • A black screen may occur when per­forming a mode chan­ge with a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.

    Important Notes

    • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

    Package Contents

    The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.14 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

    • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.1 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.19.01 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15019.1003)
Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.2.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 482,24 MiB
Win­dows 7:  661,39 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 03.02.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te