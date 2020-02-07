AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Reviewübersicht

Nach den Ryzen Threadripper 3960X und 3970X ist ab heute auch der AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X erhältlich. Im Anschluss bieten wir Euch eine Reviewübersicht für den Prozessor mit 64 Kernen von AMD.
Deutschsprachige Reviews:
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X im Hands-on-Test: Wenn ganze Welten aufeinander treffen (PC Games Hardware)
“Zweifelsohne weist die maximale Ausbaustufe der Threaripper-3000-Prozessoren die höchste Anwendungsleistung auf, die wir jemals im PCGH-Benchlabor gemessen haben. Wir möchten hier noch einmal erwähnen, dass dieser Test aus Zeitgründen nur die Spitze des Eisberges ist. Für die nächste Print-Ausgabe planen wir umfangreiche Benchmarks inkl. Detailbetrachtung und geben eine kurze Übersicht über den Game-Modus des TR 3990X.”
- AMDs 64-Kern-Hammer (golem.de)
“Der Threadripper 3990X ist AMDs 64-kerniger Hammer, es handelt sich also um ein Spezialwerkzeug. Die CPU richtet sich primär an (semi)professionelle Anwender, welche die höchste verfügbare Rechenleistung lokal in einer Workstation unter ihrem Tisch benötigen, jedoch weniger auf Speicherbandbreite angewiesen sind.”
- Ryzen Threadripper 3990X im Test: AMDs 64-Kern-CPU mit 40 Milliarden Transistoren (ComputerBase)
“Der AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X als erste Desktop-CPU mit 64 Kernen und 128 Threads ist ein brutales Biest, das der Hersteller über den Verbrauch an die Leine legt. Aber der Prozessor ist auch eine Lösung, die nur für die Nische einer Nische des Marktes sinnvoll ist, die im geringen Prozentbereich, wenn nicht gar nur Promille-Bereich, existiert. Denn im Grunde ist es ein absoluter High-End-Server-Prozessor in einem anderen Gewand, mit entsprechenden Vorteilen, aber auch Problemen”
Englischsprachige Reviews:
- The 64 Core Threadripper 3990X CPU Review: In The Midst Of Chaos, AMD Seeks Opportunity (AnandTech)
“In the end, the situation for the 3990X is not as clear as it was with the 3970X. It’s a good chip, but it’s not the best chip for everything. I will tell you what it is good at though: ever seen Cinebench R20 complete in 16 seconds? ”
“When taking the geometric mean of the benchmarks for this article today, The Threadripper 3990X came out overall 26% faster than the dual Xeon Platinum 8280, which is a very nice accomplishment since such a configuration currently retails for $20,000 USD worth of processors alone. For those doing serious content creation work like Blender or other CPU-based renderers/modeling, engaging in heavy multi-threaded workloads that aren’t memory intensive (where instead you’d be better off with the EPYC 7002 CPUs with eight-channel memory), or code compilation of large software projects, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a mighty impressive competitor.”
- AMD 64-Core Threadripper 3990X Review: Battle of the Flagships (Tom’s Hardware)
“In either case, the Threadripper 3990X is an incredibly impressive chip. Just three years ago, an eight-core $1,000 chip represented the best the industry had to offer on an HEDT platform, but now we have up to 64 cores and 128 threads at our disposal, and AMD says it won’t slow down as it shrinks to smaller process nodes. As crazy as it sounds, we’ll see higher core counts in the future. Hopefully the software and operating system ecosystems respond with performance-boosting optimizations so this kind of incredible performance benefits more types of workloads.”
- Review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (HEXUS.net)
“Performance from this 64-core, 128-thread beast is suitably electric. In applications that can take full advantage of its muscle, it is approaching 3x the speed of Intel’s finest Core i9 HEDT offering. That’s not mere victory; that’s annihilation.”
Videoreviews:
Übersicht AMD Ryzen Threadripper
|Model
|Kerne/Threads
|Taktrate (Basis/Boost)
|L3-Cache
|TDP
|Preis
|Launch
|Threadripper 3990X
|64 / 128
|2,9 GHz / 4,3 GHz
|256 MiB
|280 Watt
|$3.990
|07.02.2020
|Threadripper 3970X
|32 / 64
|3,7 GHz / 4,5 GHz
|128 MiB
|280 Watt
|$1.999
|25.11.2019
|Threadripper 3960X
|24 / 48
|3,8 GHz / 4,5 GHz
|128 MiB
|280 Watt
|$1.399
|25.11.2019
|Threadripper 2990WX
|32 / 64
|3,0 GHz / 4,2 GHz
|64 MiB
|250 Watt
|$1.799
|13.08. 2018
|Threadripper 2970WX
|24 / 48
|3,0 GHz / 4,2 GHz
|64 MiB
|250 Watt
|$1.299
|Oktober 2018
|Threadripper 2950X
|16 / 32
|3,5 GHz / 4,4 GHz
|32 MiB
|180 Watt
|$899
|31.08.2018
|Threadripper 2920X
|12 / 24
|3,5 GHz / 4,3 GHz
|32 MiB
|180 Watt
|$649
|Oktober 2018
|Threadripper 1950X
|16 / 32
|3,5 GHz / 4,2 GHz
|32 MiB
|180 Watt
|$999
|31.08.2017
|Threadripper 1920X
|12 / 24
|3,5 GHz / 4,2 GHz
|32 MiB
|180 Watt
|$799
|10.08.2017
|Threadripper 1900X
|8 / 16
|3,8 GHz / 4,2 GHz
|16 MiB
|180 Watt
|$549
|10.08.2017