AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Reviewübersicht

Nach den Ryzen Thre­ad­rip­per 3960X und 3970X ist ab heu­te auch der AMD Ryzen Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X erhält­lich. Im Anschluss bie­ten wir Euch eine Review­über­sicht für den Pro­zes­sor mit 64 Ker­nen von AMD.

Deutschsprachige Reviews:

“Zwei­fels­oh­ne weist die maxi­ma­le Aus­bau­stu­fe der Threa­rip­per-3000-Pro­zes­so­ren die höchs­te Anwen­dungs­leis­tung auf, die wir jemals im PCGH-Ben­ch­la­bor gemes­sen haben. Wir möch­ten hier noch ein­mal erwäh­nen, dass die­ser Test aus Zeit­grün­den nur die Spit­ze des Eis­ber­ges ist. Für die nächs­te Print-Aus­ga­be pla­nen wir umfang­rei­che Bench­marks inkl. Detail­be­trach­tung und geben eine kur­ze Über­sicht über den Game-Modus des TR 3990X.”

“Der Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X ist AMDs 64-ker­ni­ger Ham­mer, es han­delt sich also um ein Spe­zi­al­werk­zeug. Die CPU rich­tet sich pri­mär an (semi)professionelle Anwen­der, wel­che die höchs­te ver­füg­ba­re Rechen­leis­tung lokal in einer Work­sta­tion unter ihrem Tisch benö­ti­gen, jedoch weni­ger auf Spei­cher­band­brei­te ange­wie­sen sind.”

“Der AMD Ryzen Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X als ers­te Desk­top-CPU mit 64 Ker­nen und 128 Threads ist ein bru­ta­les Biest, das der Her­stel­ler über den Ver­brauch an die Lei­ne legt. Aber der Pro­zes­sor ist auch eine Lösung, die nur für die Nische einer Nische des Mark­tes sinn­voll ist, die im gerin­gen Pro­zent­be­reich, wenn nicht gar nur Pro­mil­le-Bereich, exis­tiert. Denn im Grun­de ist es ein abso­lu­ter High-End-Ser­ver-Pro­zes­sor in einem ande­ren Gewand, mit ent­spre­chen­den Vor­tei­len, aber auch Pro­ble­men”

Englischsprachige Reviews:

“In the end, the situa­ti­on for the 3990X is not as clear as it was with the 3970X. It’s a good chip, but it’s not the best chip for ever­ything. I will tell you what it is good at though: ever seen Cine­bench R20 com­ple­te in 16 seconds? ”

“When taking the geo­metric mean of the bench­marks for this arti­cle today, The Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X came out over­all 26% fas­ter than the dual Xeon Pla­ti­num 8280, which is a very nice accom­plish­ment sin­ce such a con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on cur­r­ent­ly retails for $20,000 USD worth of pro­ces­sors alo­ne. For tho­se doing serious con­tent crea­ti­on work like Blen­der or other CPU-based renderers/modeling, enga­ging in hea­vy mul­ti-thre­aded workloads that aren’t memo­ry inten­si­ve (whe­re ins­tead you’d be bet­ter off with the EPYC 7002 CPUs with eight-chan­nel memo­ry), or code com­pi­la­ti­on of lar­ge soft­ware pro­jec­ts, the AMD Ryzen Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X is a migh­ty impres­si­ve com­pe­ti­tor.”

“In eit­her case, the Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X is an incredi­b­ly impres­si­ve chip. Just three years ago, an eight-core $1,000 chip rep­re­sen­ted the best the indus­try had to offer on an HEDT plat­form, but now we have up to 64 cores and 128 threads at our dis­po­sal, and AMD says it won’t slow down as it shrinks to smal­ler pro­cess nodes. As cra­zy as it sounds, we’ll see hig­her core counts in the future. Hope­ful­ly the soft­ware and ope­ra­ting sys­tem eco­sys­tems respond with per­for­mance-boos­ting opti­mi­za­ti­ons so this kind of incredi­ble per­for­mance bene­fits more types of workloads.”

“Per­for­mance from this 64-core, 128-thread beast is sui­ta­b­ly elec­tric. In app­li­ca­ti­ons that can take full advan­ta­ge of its mus­cle, it is approa­ching 3x the speed of Intel’s finest Core i9 HEDT offe­ring. That’s not mere vic­to­ry; that’s anni­hi­la­ti­on.”

Videoreviews:

