Renoir-Mobile-Tuning v.1.0.0 RC6

Verfasst vonpipin

Das Tool Renoir-Mobi­le-Tuning erlaubt die Steue­rung der Leis­tungs- und Tem­pe­ra­tur­gren­zen bei AMD-Lap­tops mit mobi­le Ryzen 4000 Pro­zes­so­ren (“Renoir”). Zur War­nung sei aller­dings ange­merkt, dass man mit der Nut­zung die Garan­tie­be­stim­mun­gen ver­letzt.

Chan­ge­log:

  • RC2: Fixed some minor bugs with debug print that should­n’t be shown
  • RC3: Dumps the PM table and pro­vi­des much bet­ter info when the pro­gram does­n’t start. It should now be able to app­ly set­tings on unmap­ped Power Moni­to­ring Tables.
  • RC4: Allow for what was pre­vious­ly con­si­de­red weird values to be loa­ded. Enhan­ced Dum­ping.
  • RC5: Chan­ged Initi­al PM Table Dum­ping so that it has less issu­es. Also reports if the dum­ping fai­led (if the­re are only zeros in the PM table)
  • RC6: Updated User Manu­al
Down­load: Renoir-Mobi­le-Tuning
Ver­si­on: v.1.0.0 RC6
Datei­grö­ße 0,78 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 07.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Freie Soft­ware — GPL‑3.0
Web­sei­te Renoir-Mobi­le-Tuning (Git­Hub)

