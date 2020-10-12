Renoir-Mobile-Tuning v.1.0.0 RC6

Das Tool Renoir-Mobile-Tuning erlaubt die Steuerung der Leistungs- und Temperaturgrenzen bei AMD-Laptops mit mobile Ryzen 4000 Prozessoren (“Renoir”). Zur Warnung sei allerdings angemerkt, dass man mit der Nutzung die Garantiebestimmungen verletzt.
Changelog:
- RC2: Fixed some minor bugs with debug print that shouldn’t be shown
- RC3: Dumps the PM table and provides much better info when the program doesn’t start. It should now be able to apply settings on unmapped Power Monitoring Tables.
- RC4: Allow for what was previously considered weird values to be loaded. Enhanced Dumping.
- RC5: Changed Initial PM Table Dumping so that it has less issues. Also reports if the dumping failed (if there are only zeros in the PM table)
- RC6: Updated User Manual
|Download:
|Renoir-Mobile-Tuning
|Version:
|v.1.0.0 RC6
|Dateigröße
|0,78 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|07.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freie Software — GPL‑3.0
|Webseite
|Renoir-Mobile-Tuning (GitHub)