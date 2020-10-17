Die “Sysinternals Suite” ist eine Sammlung kostenfreier und nützlicher Windows-Utilites, die von Microsoft angeboten werden. Zu den Programmen gehören Dateisystem‑, Netzwerk‑, Sicherheits- und Diagnose-Werkzeuge.
Die Suite besteht dabei aus den folgenden Programmen, die auch einzeln als Download erhältlich sind: AccessChk, AccessEnum, AdExplorer, AdInsight, AdRestore, Autologon, Autoruns, BgInfo, BlueScreen, CacheSet, ClockRes, Contig, Coreinfo, Ctrl2Cap, DebugView,Desktops, Disk2vhd, DiskExt, DiskMon, DiskView, Disk Usage (DU), EFSDump, FindLinks, Handle, Hex2dec, Junction, LDMDump, ListDLLs, LiveKd, LoadOrder, LogonSessions, MoveFile, NotMyFault, NTFSInfo, PageDefrag, PendMoves, PipeList, PortMon, ProcDump, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, PsExec, PsFile, PsGetSid, PsInfo, PsKill, PsList, PsLoggedOn, PsLogList, PsPasswd, PsPing, PsService, PsShutdown, PsSuspend, PsTools, RAMMap, RegDelNull, RegHide, RegJump, Registry Usage (RU), SDelete, ShareEnum, ShellRunas, Sigcheck, Streams, Strings, Sync, Sysmon, TCPView, VMMap, VolumeID, WhoIs, WinObj und ZoomIt.
Changelog:
What’s New (October 15, 2020)
- VMMap v3.30 This update to VMMap, a utility that reports the virtual memory layout of a process, identifies .NET Core 3.0 managed heaps.
- RAMMap v1.60 This release to RAMMap, a utility that analyzes and displays physical memory usage, adds customizable map colors and a new command line option, ‑e, to empty the different types of system working sets.
- Sysmon v12.01 Security and bug fix release, resolves a PipeEvent processing issue and adds extra checks to kernel writes.
|Sysinternals Suite
|Oktober 2020
|35,6 MiB
|15.10.2020
|Windows, ARM64
|Freeware
|Sysinternals Suite