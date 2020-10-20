ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) v1.1 Beta 4

Verfasst vonpipin

Clock­Tu­ner for Ryzen (CTR) ist ein Win­dows-Tool für Ryzen Pro­zes­so­ren mit Zen 2 (ohne “Renoir”), das die Effi­zi­enz des PCs erhö­hen soll. Das Haupt­prin­zip der Soft­ware besteht dar­in, die Qua­li­tät jedes CCX zu bewer­ten und die Fre­quen­zen indi­vi­du­ell anzu­pas­sen. Ein instal­lier­tes .NET Frame­work 4.8 wird vor­aus­ge­setzt, eben­so der aktu­el­le Ryzen Mas­ter.

 

Eine deut­sche Anlei­tung fin­det Ihr bei Igor’s Lab. Vor dem Tes­ten soll­te man sich mit der Anlei­tung aus­ein­an­der­set­zen und hier auch noch mal der Hin­weis, dass man sowohl mit Over‑, als auch Under­clo­cking die Garan­tie auf den Pro­zes­sor ver­lie­ren kann.

Chan­ge­log:

Changelog für Version 1.1 Beta 4

  • Added STATS link-but­tons (BENHCHMARK tab).
  • Added pos­si­bi­li­ty to send sta­tis­tics manually(BENHCHMARK tab).
  • Auto­sha­re stats” is no blo­cked while the expe­ri­ment is run­ning.
  • Impro­ved pro­tec­tion for PROFILE MANAGEMENT from input­ting incor­rect values.
  • CHECK STABILITY. The base time was incre­a­sed to 15 minu­tes (with Enhan­ce accu­ra­cy – 30 minu­tes).
  • Impro­ved secu­ri­ty for sen­ding com­man­ds to the SMU.
  • Enhan­ce accu­ra­cy” (ON/OFF) modes have been modi­fied. Both modes are uni­que. By default it is recom­men­ded to use “Enhan­ce accu­ra­cy” (OFF).
  • Cycle time” by default it was incre­a­sed to 360 seconds ins­tead of 240. I con­si­der this to be the opti­mal value.
  • Chan­ged some default values for DIAGNOSTIC mode.
  • Sta­bi­li­ty of the gra­phi­cal shell has been impro­ved.
  • Soft start for stress tests is enfor­ced for all modes.
  • Cine­bench results were impro­ved. CTR is mini­mi­zed while the Cine­bench is run­ning.
  • Name of the mother­board manu­fac­tu­rer is now shor­ter and clea­rer.
  • Fixed rare error of incor­rect PPT and Vol­ta­ge visua­liz­a­ti­on (BENHCMARK tab).
  • Fixed. It is impos­si­ble to read “CBlog.log”.
  • Fixed. CHECK STABILITY test could not be com­ple­ted.
  • Fixed. Wrong indi­ca­ti­on of thread num­bers in log.
  • Fixed. CTR 1.1 used CTR 1.0 con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on data.
  • Fixed. Incor­rect auto­load CTR with OS.
  • Fixed. Mother­board name was not dis­play­ed for RYZEN 3 STATS.

 

Down­load: CTR (Igor’s Lab)
Ver­si­on: 1.1 Beta 4
Datei­grö­ße 10,00 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Clock­Tu­ner for Ryzen (CTR) Gui­de by 1USMUS

