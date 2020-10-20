ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) v1.1 Beta 4

ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) ist ein Windows-Tool für Ryzen Prozessoren mit Zen 2 (ohne “Renoir”), das die Effizienz des PCs erhöhen soll. Das Hauptprinzip der Software besteht darin, die Qualität jedes CCX zu bewerten und die Frequenzen individuell anzupassen. Ein installiertes .NET Framework 4.8 wird vorausgesetzt, ebenso der aktuelle Ryzen Master.
Eine deutsche Anleitung findet Ihr bei Igor’s Lab. Vor dem Testen sollte man sich mit der Anleitung auseinandersetzen und hier auch noch mal der Hinweis, dass man sowohl mit Over‑, als auch Underclocking die Garantie auf den Prozessor verlieren kann.
Changelog:
Changelog für Version 1.1 Beta 4
- Added STATS link-buttons (BENHCHMARK tab).
- Added possibility to send statistics manually(BENHCHMARK tab).
- “Autoshare stats” is no blocked while the experiment is running.
- Improved protection for PROFILE MANAGEMENT from inputting incorrect values.
- CHECK STABILITY. The base time was increased to 15 minutes (with Enhance accuracy – 30 minutes).
- Improved security for sending commands to the SMU.
- “Enhance accuracy” (ON/OFF) modes have been modified. Both modes are unique. By default it is recommended to use “Enhance accuracy” (OFF).
- “Cycle time” by default it was increased to 360 seconds instead of 240. I consider this to be the optimal value.
- Changed some default values for DIAGNOSTIC mode.
- Stability of the graphical shell has been improved.
- Soft start for stress tests is enforced for all modes.
- Cinebench results were improved. CTR is minimized while the Cinebench is running.
- Name of the motherboard manufacturer is now shorter and clearer.
- Fixed rare error of incorrect PPT and Voltage visualization (BENHCMARK tab).
- Fixed. It is impossible to read “CBlog.log”.
- Fixed. CHECK STABILITY test could not be completed.
- Fixed. Wrong indication of thread numbers in log.
- Fixed. CTR 1.1 used CTR 1.0 configuration data.
- Fixed. Incorrect autoload CTR with OS.
- Fixed. Motherboard name was not displayed for RYZEN 3 STATS.
