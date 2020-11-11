AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q4 für Windows

Getreu dem Schema von vier Treibern pro Jahr — hat AMD nun im November den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q4-Treiber herausgebracht.
Release Notes:
-
Fixed Issues
- Video playback issue in remote desktop environment
- Unsuccessful driver uninstall from device manager in dual Radeon Pro WX3200 configuration
- Possible blue screen issue caused by D3DKMTCreateAllocation API, CVE-2020–12911
Known Issues
- Displays may turn blank after hot unplugging any display in Eyefinity mode on Radeon Pro W9100
- Radeon software install cannot update USB‑C power delivery firmware on Radeon Pro W5700
- Right Eye frames are not correctly refreshed in HMD in MGPU VR mode
Feature Support Information
- Settings Snapshot: New feature that allows to capture, import, export and share GPU configurations to assist with large scale set-up of professional graphics workstation.
- EDID management has moved from Radeon Pro Advanced Settings to Radeon Pro Settings, and can be located under the Display tab.
- Framelock/Genlock: In multiple platform configurations where more than one S400 Sync Module is in use, 4K resolutions at 60Hz and greater are not supported.
NOTES:
- AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.
- AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q4 provides “as-is” support for AMD Radeon Products. For complete list, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
- Driver Options feature is discontinued and will not be supported in 20.Q4 release. The latest Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 will now provide support for the latest Radeon™ Pro graphics series. For more information, click here.
- CrossFire Pro feature and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) are not supported in 20.Q4 release.
- This driver is not intended for use on Radeon™ products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support.
- When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q4.
- Radeon Pro WX3200 is not supported with Microsoft Windows® Server 2016.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q4 installation package contains the following driver versions for Microsoft Windows® 10, Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 and Microsoft Windows® Server 2016.
- WHQL Driver Packaging Version: 20.10.27.05
- Windows Store Version: 27.20.11027.5002
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q4 isupports the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6
- OpenCL™ 2.0
- DirectX® 12.0
- Vulkan® 1.2
For more information including Compatibility guidelines, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
