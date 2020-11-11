AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q4 für Windows

Verfasst vonpipin

Getreu dem Sche­ma von vier Trei­bern pro Jahr — hat AMD nun im Novem­ber den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 20.Q4-Treiber herausgebracht.

Release Notes:

  • Fixed Issues

    • Video play­back issue in remo­te desk­top environment 
    • Unsuc­cess­ful dri­ver unin­stall from device mana­ger in dual Rade­on Pro WX3200 configuration
    • Pos­si­ble blue screen issue cau­sed by D3DKMTCreateAllocation APICVE-2020–12911

    Known Issues

    • Dis­plays may turn blank after hot unplug­ging any dis­play in Eye­fi­ni­ty mode on Rade­on Pro W9100
    • Rade­on soft­ware install can­not update USB‑C power deli­very firm­ware on Rade­on Pro W5700
    • Right Eye frames are not cor­rect­ly refres­hed in HMD in MGPU VR mode

    Feature Support Information

    • Set­tings Snapshot: New fea­ture that allows to cap­tu­re, import, export and share GPU con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons to assist with lar­ge sca­le set-up of pro­fes­sio­nal gra­phics workstation.
    • EDID manage­ment has moved from Rade­on Pro Advan­ced Set­tings to Rade­on Pro Set­tings, and can be loca­ted under the Dis­play tab.
    • Framelock/Genlock: In mul­ti­ple plat­form con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons whe­re more than one S400 Sync Modu­le is in use, 4K reso­lu­ti­ons at 60Hz and grea­ter are not supported.

    NOTES:

    • AMD Dri­ver is DCH Compliant.
    • AMD Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q4 pro­vi­des “as-is” sup­port for AMD Rade­on Pro­ducts. For com­ple­te list, plea­se refer to the full set of release notes here.
    • Dri­ver Opti­ons fea­ture is dis­con­ti­nued and will not be sup­por­ted in 20.Q4 release. The latest Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin Edi­ti­on 2020 will now pro­vi­de sup­port for the latest Rade­on™ Pro gra­phics seri­es. For more infor­ma­ti­on, click here.
    • Cross­Fire Pro fea­ture and Seri­al Digi­tal Inter­face (SDI) are not sup­por­ted in 20.Q4 release.
    • This dri­ver is not inten­ded for use on Rade­on™ pro­ducts run­ning in Apple Boot Camp plat­forms. Users of the­se plat­forms should con­ta­ct their sys­tem manu­fac­tu­rer for dri­ver support.
    • When instal­ling this dri­ver for the Micro­soft Win­dows ope­ra­ting sys­tems, the user must be log­ged on as Admi­nis­tra­tor, or have Admi­nis­tra­tor rights to com­ple­te the instal­la­ti­on of Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q4.
    • Rade­on Pro WX3200 is not sup­por­ted with Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016.

 

Packaged Driver Version

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q4 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing dri­ver ver­si­ons for Micro­soft Win­dows® 10, Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2019 and Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016.

  • WHQL Dri­ver Pack­a­ging Ver­si­on: 20.10.27.05
  • Win­dows Store Ver­si­on: 27.20.11027.5002

Supported APIs

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q4 isup­ports the fol­lowing APIs:

  • OpenGL 4.6
  • Open­CL™ 2.0
  • Direc­tX® 12.0
  • Vul­kan® 1.2

For more infor­ma­ti­on inclu­ding Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty gui­de­li­nes, plea­se refer to the full set of release notes here.

 

Down­load: Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enterprise
Ver­si­on: 20.Q4
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 11.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, Win­dows Ser­ver 2016 und 2019
Lizenz: -
Web­sei­te AMD

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen