NVCleanstall v1.8.0

NVCleanstall bietet die Möglichkeit Nvidias GeForce-Treiber für Grafikkarten nur mit den persönlich ausgewählten Komponenten zu installieren.
Changelog:
v1.8.0 (January 4th, 2021)
- Greatly improved performance when rebuilding the driver signature, takes only a second now
- While NVCleanstall is running, Windows Update will be blocked from automatically downloading and installing any graphics driver
- When no Internet connection is detected, fail gracefully and add a “Refresh” option to first screen
- When NVIDIA Control Panel App download is selected, but no Internet detected, show a notification, with retry option
- Background version checker can now distinguish between desktop and laptop
- Virtual Audio is now a required component for Shadow Play
- Added component info for NvModuleTracker and FrameView SDK
- Added command line switch /install, to install NVCleanstall on the local machine. You may pass additional InnoSetup scripting arguments after /install
|Download:
|NVCleanstall
|Version:
|v1.8.0
|Dateigröße
|3,2 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|04.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7,8,10
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|NVCleanstall (TechPowerUp)