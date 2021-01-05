NVCleanstall v1.8.0

NVClean­stall bie­tet die Mög­lich­keit Nvi­di­as GeFor­ce-Trei­ber für Gra­fik­kar­ten nur mit den per­sön­lich aus­ge­wähl­ten Kom­po­nen­ten zu installieren.

Chan­ge­log:

v1.8.0 (January 4th, 2021)

  • Great­ly impro­ved per­for­mance when rebuil­ding the dri­ver signa­tu­re, takes only a second now
  • While NVClean­stall is run­ning, Win­dows Update will be blo­cked from auto­ma­ti­cal­ly down­loading and instal­ling any gra­phics driver
  • When no Inter­net con­nec­tion is detec­ted, fail grace­ful­ly and add a “Refresh” opti­on to first screen
  • When NVIDIA Con­trol Panel App down­load is selec­ted, but no Inter­net detec­ted, show a noti­fi­ca­ti­on, with retry option
  • Back­ground ver­si­on che­cker can now dis­tin­guish bet­ween desk­top and laptop
  • Vir­tu­al Audio is now a requi­red com­po­nent for Shadow Play
  • Added com­po­nent info for NvMo­du­le­Tra­cker and Frame­View SDK
  • Added com­mand line switch /install, to install NVClean­stall on the local machi­ne. You may pass addi­tio­nal Inno­Set­up scrip­ting argu­ments after /install

     

 

Down­load: NVClean­stall
Ver­si­on: v1.8.0
Datei­grö­ße 3,2 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 7,8,10 
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te NVClean­stall (Tech­Power­Up)

