Sysinternals Suite Januar 2021

Die “Sysinternals Suite” ist eine Sammlung kostenfreier und nützlicher Windows-Utilites, die von Microsoft angeboten werden. Zu den Programmen gehören Dateisystem‑, Netzwerk‑, Sicherheits- und Diagnose-Werkzeuge.
Die Suite besteht dabei aus den folgenden Programmen, die auch einzeln als Download erhältlich sind: AccessChk, AccessEnum, AdExplorer, AdInsight, AdRestore, Autologon, Autoruns, BgInfo, BlueScreen, CacheSet, ClockRes, Contig, Coreinfo, Ctrl2Cap, DebugView,Desktops, Disk2vhd, DiskExt, DiskMon, DiskView, Disk Usage (DU), EFSDump, FindLinks, Handle, Hex2dec, Junction, LDMDump, ListDLLs, LiveKd, LoadOrder, LogonSessions, MoveFile, NotMyFault, NTFSInfo, PageDefrag, PendMoves, PipeList, PortMon, ProcDump, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, PsExec, PsFile, PsGetSid, PsInfo, PsKill, PsList, PsLoggedOn, PsLogList, PsPasswd, PsPing, PsService, PsShutdown, PsSuspend, PsTools, RAMMap, RegDelNull, RegHide, RegJump, Registry Usage (RU), SDelete, ShareEnum, ShellRunas, Sigcheck, Streams, Strings, Sync, Sysmon, TCPView, VMMap, VolumeID, WhoIs, WinObj und ZoomIt.
Changelog:
What’s New (January 11, 2021)
- Sysmon v13.00
This update to Sysmon adds a process image tampering event that reports when the mapped image of a process doesn’t match the on-disk image file, or the image file is locked for exclusive access. These indicators are triggered by process hollowing and process herpaderping. This release also includes several bug fixes, including fixes for minor memory leaks.
- Process Monitor v3.61
This update to Process Monitor adds monitoring for RegSaveKey, RegLoadKey and RegRestoreKey APIs, as well as fixes a bug in the details output for some types of directory queries.
