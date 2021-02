AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 Highlights

Support For

Medi­um™

Up to 9% incre­a­se in per­for­mance in The Medi­um @ 4K High set­tings, with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.2.1 on the 16GB Rade­on™ RX 6800XT gra­phics card, ver­sus the pre­vious soft­ware dri­ver edi­ti­on 21.1.1. RS-351

Fixed Issues

Dis­play fli­cker or cor­rup­ti­on may be expe­ri­en­ced when two dis­plays are con­nec­ted to Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts with at least one dis­play set to a high refresh rate.

Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts with at least one dis­play set to a high refresh rate. Screen fli­cke­ring might be obser­ved when using MSI Afterburner.

Afterburner. Rade­on™ record­ing and strea­ming fea­tures may fail to enab­le on AMD Rade­on™ HD 7800 seri­es gra­phics products.

Rade­on™ 7800 seri­es gra­phics products. Some models may fail to ren­der or may ren­der incor­rect­ly when using Sketch­Up™ on Rade­on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Some Sam­sung™ CRG9 seri­es dis­plays may expe­ri­ence a black screen when waking from sleep.

seri­es dis­plays may expe­ri­ence a black screen when waking from sleep. Metro Exo­dus™ may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent app­li­ca­ti­on cras­hes with Direc­tX® Ray­t­ra­cing enabled.

Video play­back on secon­da­ry dis­plays may expe­ri­ence stut­ter while play­ing Doom Eter­nal™ on the pri­ma­ry display.

Known Issues

Hit­man 3™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash in the Apex Pre­d­a­tor mis­si­on on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics products.

6000 seri­es gra­phics products. Rade­on Free­Sync may fail to enab­le in For­za Hori­zon 4™.

AMD is cur­r­ent­ly inves­ti­ga­ting end user reports that Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes have hig­her than expec­ted CPU uti­liz­a­ti­on, even when a sys­tem is at idle. Users who are expe­ri­en­cing this issue are encou­ra­ged to file a bug report in Rade­on Software.

is cur­r­ent­ly inves­ti­ga­ting end user reports that Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes have hig­her than expec­ted uti­liz­a­ti­on, even when a sys­tem is at idle. Users who are expe­ri­en­cing this issue are encou­ra­ged to file a bug report in Rade­on Software. Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games or app­li­ca­ti­ons when Rade­on™ Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Dis­c­lai­mer

RS-351 . Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of Jan 28, 2021 on the 16GB Rade­on™ RX 6800XT , using a test sys­tem com­pri­sing of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU (3.7 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, and Win­dows 10x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.2.1 ver­sus the pre­vious dri­ver edi­ti­on 21.1.1 on The Medi­um @ 4k High set­tings. Per­for­mance may vary.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.2.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: