Auch Xilinx mit Rekordumsatz von 879 Millionen US-Dollar

Neben AMD hat auch Xilinx, deren Übernahme durch AMD bis Ende des Jahres abgeschlossen sein soll, am vergangenen Mittwoch einen neuen Rekordumsatz von 879 Millionen US-Dollar — den zweiten in Folge — im Rahmen der aktuellsten Quartalszahlen vermeldet. Der Umsatz stieg damit im Vergleich zum vorhergehenden Quartal um 3 Prozent und im Jahresvergleich um 21 Prozent.
Zugleich konnte man einen Nettogewinn von 206 Millionen US-Dollar ausweisen, der allerdings deutlich unter dem Rekord von 245 Millionen US-Dollar aus dem fiskalischen Quartal Q4 2019 liegt. Einen Ausblick gab man auf Grund der anstehenden Übernahme durch AMD, die noch von der Zustimmung der chinesischen Wettbewerbsbehörden abhängig ist, nicht.
Die Pressemitteilung von Xilinx hebt die folgenden Punkte hervor:
- Record revenue of $879 million, representing 3% sequential growth and 21% annual growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges
- Data Center Group (DCG) revenue in the quarter increased 14% sequentially driven by strong demand across hyperscale cloud customers and the Fintech market
- Wired and Wireless Group (WWG) revenue was up 13% year-over-year and flat sequentially driven by continuing global 5G deployments
- Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue declined 10% sequentially, with record Industrial end market performance offset by a decline in Aerospace & Defense sales, and a modest decline in TME
- Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer (ABC) revenue in the quarter increased 13% sequentially, with record quarters in the Broadcast and Consumer end markets
- Platform transformation continues with total Adaptive SoC revenue, which includes Zynq and Versal platforms, up 13% sequentially and 83% year-over-year, and representing 28% of total revenue
- Fiscal first quarter free cash flow of $373 million, representing 42% of revenue