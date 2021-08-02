Auch Xilinx mit Rekordumsatz von 879 Millionen US-Dollar

Neben AMD hat auch Xilinx, deren Über­nah­me durch AMD bis Ende des Jah­res abge­schlos­sen sein soll, am ver­gan­ge­nen Mitt­woch einen neu­en Rekord­um­satz von 879 Mil­lio­nen US-Dol­lar — den zwei­ten in Fol­ge — im Rah­men der aktu­ells­ten Quar­tals­zah­len ver­mel­det. Der Umsatz stieg damit im Ver­gleich zum vor­her­ge­hen­den Quar­tal um 3 Pro­zent und im Jah­res­ver­gleich um 21 Prozent.

Umsät­ze und Net­to­ge­win­ne Xilinx nach GAAP

Zugleich konn­te man einen Net­to­ge­winn von 206 Mil­lio­nen US-Dol­lar aus­wei­sen, der aller­dings deut­lich unter dem Rekord von 245 Mil­lio­nen US-Dol­lar aus dem fis­ka­li­schen Quar­tal Q4 2019 liegt. Einen Aus­blick gab man auf Grund der anste­hen­den Über­nah­me durch AMD, die noch von der Zustim­mung der chi­ne­si­schen Wett­be­werbs­be­hör­den abhän­gig ist, nicht. 

Die Pres­se­mit­tei­lung von Xilinx hebt die fol­gen­den Punk­te hervor:

  • Record reve­nue of $879 mil­li­on, repre­sen­ting 3% sequen­ti­al growth and 21% annu­al growth, des­pi­te ongo­ing indus­try-wide sup­ply chain challenges
  • Data Cen­ter Group (DCG) reve­nue in the quar­ter incre­a­sed 14% sequen­ti­al­ly dri­ven by strong demand across hypersca­le cloud cus­to­mers and the Fin­tech market
  • Wired and Wire­less Group (WWG) reve­nue was up 13% year-over-year and flat sequen­ti­al­ly dri­ven by con­ti­nuing glo­bal 5G deployments
  • Aero­space & Defen­se, Indus­tri­al and Test, Mea­su­re­ment & Emu­la­ti­on (AIT) reve­nue decli­ned 10% sequen­ti­al­ly, with record Indus­tri­al end mar­ket per­for­mance off­set by a decli­ne in Aero­space & Defen­se sales, and a modest decli­ne in TME
  • Auto­mo­ti­ve, Broad­cast and Con­su­mer (ABC) reve­nue in the quar­ter incre­a­sed 13% sequen­ti­al­ly, with record quar­ters in the Broad­cast and Con­su­mer end markets
  • Plat­form trans­for­ma­ti­on con­ti­nues with total Adap­ti­ve SoC reve­nue, which inclu­des Zynq and Ver­sal plat­forms, up 13% sequen­ti­al­ly and 83% year-over-year, and repre­sen­ting 28% of total revenue
  • Fis­cal first quar­ter free cash flow of $373 mil­li­on, repre­sen­ting 42% of revenue

