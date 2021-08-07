AMD Ryzen 5000G “Cezanne” Desktop-APUs erhältlich — Review-Übersicht

Seit Donnerstag sind AMDs Ryzen 5000G Desktop-Prozessoren auf Basis von Zen 3 mit integrierter Vega-Grafik erhältlich. Aktuell belegen der 8‑Kerner Ryzen 7 5700G (ab 369 Euro) und der 6‑Kerner Ryzen 5 5600G (ab 269 Euro) die Plätze 1 und 3 beim Preisvergleich Geizhals und bei Mindfactory sind bereits von beiden Modellen jeweils fast 1.000 Stück verkauft worden. Nachfolgend eine Review-Übersicht und die Präsentation von AMD.
Deutschsprachige Reviews
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G im Test: Unsere Gebete wurden erhört (PC Games Hardware)
“Herausgekommen ist ohne Zweifel die beste Desktop-APU, die in Spielen und Anwendungen gleichermaßen überzeugt und obendrein noch sehr effizient daherkommt. Die Bestwerte erreicht ein 5700G aus Sicht der reinen CPU-Leistung zwar in keiner Kategorie, aber im Vergleich mit Zen 2 und aktuellen Intel-Prozessoren schneidet die Cezanne-APU sehr gut ab.”
- AMDs 5700X-Ersatz ist unser Gaming-Liebling (Golem.de)
“Aufgrund von 65/88 Watt hat der Ryzen 7 5700G den Vorteil, unter Volllast weitaus sparsamer als ein Ryzen 7 5800X zu sein, und das monolithische Design benötigt überdies im Leerlauf weniger Energie als der Chiplet-Aufbau. Hinzu kommt, dass der Ryzen 7 5700G eine integrierte Vega-Grafikeinheit aufweist, mit der sich selbst aktuelle Titel wie Gears Tactics in 1080p flüssig spielen lassen.”
- AMD Cezanne im CPU-Test: Ryzen 5 5600G und Ryzen 7 5700G gegen Intel Core (ComputerBase)
“Die integrierte Grafik ist, wie im Artikel AMD Ryzen 5000G: iGPU im Test: Zen 3 beschleunigt die APU im Spiele-Einsatz erörtert, besser geworden, entspricht aber im Kern immer noch dem Stand von vor vielen Jahren. Für Office-Umgebungen geeignet, steigt sie nach mehr als einem anspruchslosen Spiel schnell überfordert aus. Der wesentliche Makel der neuen APUs findet sich aber an anderer Stelle: Für die Multimedia-Tauglichkeit, insbesondere mit Blick auf die Videostreaming-Zukunft, fehlt den APUs mit Vega-iGPU die AV1-Beschleunigung. Intels CPUs mit Xe-iGPU bieten diese Funktion.”
Englischsprachige Reviews
“What AMD has here with the new Ryzen 5000G desktop APUs is something that fast. Equipping up to eight Zen 3 cores around 4.0 GHz in a system should cater to almost* everyone’s compute needs. The new 5000G APUs are generationally a really nice improvement in raw compute performance over 4000G, but because 4000G wasn’t really at retail, we’re looking at 3000G, and the new hardware wipes the floor here. The only downside is that AMD didn’t release the cheapest offering.”
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Review: Fastest Integrated Graphics Ever (Tom’s Hardware)
“AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G brings the vaunted Zen 3 architecture and big CPU performance gains to its APU lineup, and the integrated Radeon RX Vega graphics engine provides smooth 1080p gaming if you’re willing to accept lower fidelity settings and a limited selection of titles. The 5700G also delivers unbeatable iGPU performance for 1280x720 gaming, but it isn’t the best value.”
“We know: If GPUs were plentiful and reasonably priced, you wouldn’t even be considering an APU. In the world we live, having a chip with a good graphics core is better than not having anything at all you can afford.
That’s why despite its seemingly painful price of $359, we think the Ryzen 7 5700G is all win. It can hang with and even beat Intel’s 11th- and 10th-gen chips in CPU-bound tasks. When it comes to gaming performance using the onboard graphics, it simply wrecks them.”
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Review (TechPowerUp)
“All this sounds great? Yeah, AMD thinks so, too, that’s why they’ve priced the Ryzen 7 5700G at $360, making it the most expensive APU to date. Previous APUs were priced at below $200 to make them interesting to entry-level builders who don’t need a fancy graphics card for their productivity tasks. Today’s Ryzen 7 5700G does offer much higher performance on both CPU and graphics cores, of course, but be prepared to pay for that. The problem is that for 1080p gaming, the integrated graphics simply are not powerful enough, not even at the lowest possible setting. For pure gaming, you’ll be better off with a several-year-old graphics card that supports DirectX 12 paired with a value-champ CPU like the Core i5-11400F, Ryzen 3 3300X, or 10400F, in that order. ”
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G review (The Guru of 3D)
“The Ryzen 7 5700G, is not appropriate for low-cost setups. Maybe, depending on the configuration, the 5700G may be ideal if you’re looking for a premium home theater PC setup. Right now, we believe the most likely use case is to use the 5700G’s integrated graphics as an interim solution if you want to wait until the graphics card prices settle. The Ryzen 5 5600G is a 6‑core variant with a clock speed of up to 4.4 GHz. The GPU has been reduced to 7 Vega compute units with a clock speed of up to 1.9 GHz and the same 16MB L3 cache and is effective for the money at 43 USD per core, that’s 45 USD per core for the 5700G btw.”
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G APU Review (TweakTown)
“Off the bat, I will say I’m on the fence with these new APUs, and if I’m honest, if the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G were easily attainable for consumers, I don’t think AMD would need to introduce these new SKUs today. I’m on the fence because while” technically” these are Zen 3 APUs, they don’t carry with them the full complement of technology we were introduced in November last year, namely PCIe Gen4.
- Review: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (HEXUS.net)
“Going down the Cezanne route does have minor downsides, however, as the SoC runs off PCIe 3.0 and chips carry half the L3 cache present on the latest tranche of full-on desktop Ryzens.
Priced at around £329, the Ryzen 7 5700G’s qualities mean its target market is niche. Power users tend to run with discrete video cards, but such is the state of play with GPU stock shortages, having a capable Ryzen chip with a decent IGP works on multiple fronts right now. Enthusiasts can choose this chip and wait for premium graphics cards to become more affordable.
Primed for high-quality SFF and HTPC builds first and foremost, the arrival of Ryzen 7 5700G to retail offers DIY builders yet more choice and represents a good decision from AMD.”
“All told, save for the lack of PCIe Gen 4, there’s a lot to like with the Ryzen 5000G Series. These processors offer strong CPU and integrated GPU performance, in power-friendly packages, that work in the existing socket AM4 ecosystem, and at competitive prices. If you’re looking to build a high-performance, mainstream system and want 6 or 8‑core value options, or integrated graphics will do, the Ryzen 5000G series is an easy recommendation.”
Videoreviews
