Neuer AMD-Supercomputer für europäische Wettervorhersagen

In Pressemitteilungen haben AMD und das Europäische Zentrum für mittelfristige Wettervorhersage (ECMWF) bekanntgegeben, dass ein neuer Supercomputer für Wettervorhersagen auf Basis von AMDs Epyc-Prozessoren der zweiten Generation (“Rome”) von der Firma Atos im italienischen Bologna eingesetzt werden soll.
Das “BullSequana XH2000”-System von Atos soll dabei die fünffache Leistung des aktuellen verwendeten Supercomputers erreichen. Dieser ist momentan am Sitz der ECMWF in Reading (Großbrittanien) installiert und besteht aus zwei Cray XC40-Systemen (Intel Xeon) mit einer Leistung von jeweils 3,9 PetaFlops. Diese beiden Systeme belegen Platz 54 und Platz 55 der TOP500-Liste der Supercomputer vom November 2019.
Der neue Supercomputer mit bislang noch nicht näher spezifizierten AMD Epyc-Prozessoren der zweiten Generation (“Rome”) würde mit der angedachten Leistung von etwa 40 PetaFlops auf Platz 5 der letzten TOP500-Liste liegen.
“Atos brings together its key technology partners to work on this project, which includes AMD, Mellanox and DDN, who have successfully provided solutions to most of the world’s supercomputing centres. The BullSequana system is equipped with AMD EPYC™ processors, a Mellanox DHR InfiniBand (200Gb/s) and has over 91PB of EXAScaler storage from DDN, enhancing the system’s overall speed, efficiency and stability. The BullSequana XH2000‘s highly-efficient watercooled Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) solution will provide exceptional energy efficiency, minimising the carbon footprint of the system, helping ECMWF meet its green objectives.”
Quelle: Atos-Pressemitteilung
Das noch namenlose System soll noch in diesem Jahr in einem neuen Hochleistungs-Rechenzentrum in Bologna installiert und in 2021 fertiggestellt werden.
