Neuer AMD-Supercomputer für europäische Wettervorhersagen

In Pres­se­mit­tei­lun­gen haben AMD und das Euro­päi­sche Zen­trum für mit­tel­fris­ti­ge Wet­ter­vor­her­sa­ge (ECMWF) bekannt­ge­ge­ben, dass ein neu­er Super­com­pu­ter für Wet­ter­vor­her­sa­gen auf Basis von AMDs Epyc-Pro­zes­so­ren der zwei­ten Genera­ti­on (“Rome”) von der Fir­ma Atos im ita­lie­ni­schen Bolo­gna ein­ge­setzt wer­den soll.

Das “Bull­Se­qua­na XH2000”-System von Atos soll dabei die fünf­fa­che Leis­tung des aktu­el­len ver­wen­de­ten Super­com­pu­ters errei­chen. Die­ser ist momen­tan am Sitz der ECMWF in Rea­ding (Groß­britta­ni­en) instal­liert und besteht aus zwei Cray XC40-Sys­te­men (Intel Xeon) mit einer Leis­tung von jeweils 3,9 Peta­Flops. Die­se bei­den Sys­te­me bele­gen Platz 54 und Platz 55 der TOP500-Lis­te der Super­com­pu­ter vom Novem­ber 2019.

Der neue Super­com­pu­ter mit bis­lang noch nicht näher spe­zi­fi­zier­ten AMD Epyc-Pro­zes­so­ren der zwei­ten Genera­ti­on (“Rome”) wür­de mit der ange­dach­ten Leis­tung von etwa 40 Peta­Flops auf Platz 5 der letz­ten TOP500-Lis­te lie­gen.

“Atos brings tog­e­ther its key tech­no­lo­gy part­ners to work on this pro­ject, which inclu­des AMD, Mel­lanox and DDN, who have suc­cess­ful­ly pro­vi­ded solu­ti­ons to most of the world’s super­com­pu­ting cen­tres. The Bull­Se­qua­na sys­tem is equip­ped with AMD EPYC™ pro­ces­sors, a Mel­lanox DHR Infi­ni­Band (200Gb/s) and has over 91PB of EXAS­ca­ler sto­rage from DDN, enhan­cing the system’s over­all speed, effi­ci­en­cy and sta­bi­li­ty. The Bull­Se­qua­na XH2000‘s high­ly-effi­ci­ent water­coo­led Direct Liquid Coo­ling (DLC) solu­ti­on will pro­vi­de excep­tio­nal ener­gy effi­ci­en­cy, mini­mi­sing the car­bon foot­print of the sys­tem, hel­ping ECMWF meet its green objec­tives.”

Quel­le: Atos-Pres­se­mit­tei­lung