DRAM Calculator for Ryzen v1.7.0

Der “DRAM Cal­cu­la­tor for Ryzen” hilft beim Über­tak­ten des Arbeits­spei­chers auf Platt­for­men mit AMDs Ryzen-Pro­zes­so­ren, indem auf Basis der Daten des ein­ge­setz­ten Arbeits­spei­chers Vor­schlä­ge für die Ein­stel­lun­gen der Timings gemacht wer­den. Seit der Ver­si­on 1.6.0.1 wer­den Pro­zes­so­ren auf Basis von AMDs Zen 2 und Main­boards mit X570-Chip­satz unter­stützt.

 

 

  • Added the func­tio­n­a­li­ty to read cur­rent memo­ry timings for Zen 2 (AM4).
  • Added a memo­ry band­width test (Read and Wri­te).
  • Added an Inter-Core Laten­cy test (AM4).
  • Impro­ved the accu­ra­cy of Ran­dom and Custom laten­cy test.
  • Some chan­ges in the sug­gested CAD_BUS set­tings. This could offer a signi­fi­cant impro­ve­ment in sta­bi­li­ty for con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons with 2 or more RAM modu­les.
  • VDDG set­ting is now divi­ded into 2 inde­pen­dent set­tings : VDDG IOD and VDDG CCD vol­ta­ge (as in AGESA 1004B bio­ses).
  • Com­pa­re timings” now works for Zen 2 (AM4).
  • Added sup­port for 3000 series Thre­ad­rip­per cpu’s (Cast­le Peak).
  • Minor user expe­ri­ence GUI chan­ges.
  • Added sup­port for Hynix DJR (a new CJR revi­si­on that has back­ward com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with clas­sic CJR).
  • Minor bug­fi­xes

Down­load: DRAM Cal­cu­la­tor for Ryzen (Tech­Power­Up)
Ver­si­on: 1.7.0
Datei­grö­ße 852,17 KiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 30.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8, 7 (32-Bit & 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te