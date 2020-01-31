DRAM Calculator for Ryzen v1.7.0

Der “DRAM Calculator for Ryzen” hilft beim Übertakten des Arbeitsspeichers auf Plattformen mit AMDs Ryzen-Prozessoren, indem auf Basis der Daten des eingesetzten Arbeitsspeichers Vorschläge für die Einstellungen der Timings gemacht werden. Seit der Version 1.6.0.1 werden Prozessoren auf Basis von AMDs Zen 2 und Mainboards mit X570-Chipsatz unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added the functionality to read current memory timings for Zen 2 (AM4).
- Added a memory bandwidth test (Read and Write).
- Added an Inter-Core Latency test (AM4).
- Improved the accuracy of Random and Custom latency test.
- Some changes in the suggested CAD_BUS settings. This could offer a significant improvement in stability for configurations with 2 or more RAM modules.
- VDDG setting is now divided into 2 independent settings : VDDG IOD and VDDG CCD voltage (as in AGESA 1004B bioses).
- “Compare timings” now works for Zen 2 (AM4).
- Added support for 3000 series Threadripper cpu’s (Castle Peak).
- Minor user experience GUI changes.
- Added support for Hynix DJR (a new CJR revision that has backward compatibility with classic CJR).
- Minor bugfixes
|Download:
|DRAM Calculator for Ryzen (TechPowerUp)
|Version:
|1.7.0
|Dateigröße
|852,17 KiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|30.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8, 7 (32-Bit & 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite