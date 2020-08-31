Tyan kündigt Tomcat CX S8253 und Transport CX TS65-B8253 für AMD Epyc 7002 an

Verfasst vonpipin

Im aktu­el­len News­let­ter hat Tyan zwei neue Pro­duk­te für AMDs Epyc 7002 Pro­zes­so­ren (“Rome”) ange­kün­digt. Das Dual-Sockel Ser­ver­main­board Tom­cat CX S8253 und die Trans­port CX TS65-B8253 Ser­ver-Platt­form, in der das Tom­cat CX S8253 auch zum Ein­satz kommt.

Zur Ver­füg­bar­keit mach­te man aller­dings außer einem “Com­ing Soon” noch kei­ne Aus­sa­gen — man konn­te noch nicht mal Pro­dukt­bil­der zei­gen. Des­halb bleibt nur die bis­lang von Tyan ver­öf­fent­lich­ten Spe­zi­fi­ka­tio­nen.

Tomcat CX S82532S AMD EPYC™ 7002 server motherboard optimized for 2U server deployment in EATX form factor

S8253GM4NE-2T / S8253GM2NE
  • Dual AMD SP3 sockets
    • Sup­port EPYC 7002 pro­ces­sor with cTDP up to 240W
  • (8+8) DIMM slots
    • Sup­port DDR4-3200/2933 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 4,096GB
  • PCIe expan­si­on slots:
    • (3) PCIe Gen.4 x16 slots
    • (1) PCIe Gen.4 x8 slot
    • (1) PCIe Gen.4 x32 high-den­si­ty slot
  • Sto­rage:
    • (2) SFF-8654 sup­port up to (4) NVMe devices
    • (3) SFF-8643 sup­port up to (12) SATA 6G devices
    • (4) SATA 6G ports with 2 SATA DOM sup­port
  • Net­work:
    • (2) 10GBase‑T + (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) dedi­ca­te 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­te IPMI ports (S8253GM4NE-2T)
    • (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) dedi­ca­te 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­te IPMI ports (S8253GM2NE)
  • AST2500 BMC with iKVM and Red­fi­sh sup­port
  • 12″ x 13.4″ EATX form fac­tor

 

Transport CX TS65-B82532U2S Server Platform for CSP Deployment

B8253T65V10E4HR-2T / B8253T65V10E4HR
  • Dual AMD SP3 sockets
    • Sup­port EPYC 7002 pro­ces­sor with cTDP up to 240W
  • (8+8) DIMM slots
    • Sup­port DDR4-3200/2933 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 4,096GB
  • PCIe expan­si­on slots:
    • (4) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4 x16 + (3) HH/HL PCIe Gen. 4 x8 slots
  • Sto­rage:
    • [Front] (12) hot-swap, tool-less 3.5″ dri­ve bays sup­port (8) SATA 6G + (4) NVMe U.2 devices (Screws are requi­red for 2.5″ device instal­la­ti­on)
    • [Rear] (2) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ dri­ve bays sup­port (2) SATA 6G devices
  • Net­work:
    • (2) 10GBase‑T LAN + (2) 1000Base‑T + (1) 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­ted IPMI ports (B8253T65V10E4HR-2T)
    • (2) 10GBase‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­ted IPMI ports (B8253T65V10E4HR)
  • AST2500 BMC with iKVM & Red­fi­sh sup­port
  • (1+1) 1,200W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Pla­ti­num

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen