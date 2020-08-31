Tyan kündigt Tomcat CX S8253 und Transport CX TS65-B8253 für AMD Epyc 7002 an

Im aktuellen Newsletter hat Tyan zwei neue Produkte für AMDs Epyc 7002 Prozessoren (“Rome”) angekündigt. Das Dual-Sockel Servermainboard Tomcat CX S8253 und die Transport CX TS65-B8253 Server-Plattform, in der das Tomcat CX S8253 auch zum Einsatz kommt.
Zur Verfügbarkeit machte man allerdings außer einem “Coming Soon” noch keine Aussagen — man konnte noch nicht mal Produktbilder zeigen. Deshalb bleibt nur die bislang von Tyan veröffentlichten Spezifikationen.
Tomcat CX S8253 — 2S AMD EPYC™ 7002 server motherboard optimized for 2U server deployment in EATX form factor
- Dual AMD SP3 sockets
- Support EPYC 7002 processor with cTDP up to 240W
- (8+8) DIMM slots
- Support DDR4-3200/2933 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 4,096GB
- PCIe expansion slots:
- (3) PCIe Gen.4 x16 slots
- (1) PCIe Gen.4 x8 slot
- (1) PCIe Gen.4 x32 high-density slot
- Storage:
- (2) SFF-8654 support up to (4) NVMe devices
- (3) SFF-8643 support up to (12) SATA 6G devices
- (4) SATA 6G ports with 2 SATA DOM support
- Network:
- (2) 10GBase‑T + (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) dedicate 1000Base‑T dedicate IPMI ports (S8253GM4NE-2T)
- (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) dedicate 1000Base‑T dedicate IPMI ports (S8253GM2NE)
- AST2500 BMC with iKVM and Redfish support
- 12″ x 13.4″ EATX form factor
Transport CX TS65-B8253 — 2U2S Server Platform for CSP Deployment
- Dual AMD SP3 sockets
- Support EPYC 7002 processor with cTDP up to 240W
- (8+8) DIMM slots
- Support DDR4-3200/2933 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 4,096GB
- PCIe expansion slots:
- (4) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4 x16 + (3) HH/HL PCIe Gen. 4 x8 slots
- Storage:
- [Front] (12) hot-swap, tool-less 3.5″ drive bays support (8) SATA 6G + (4) NVMe U.2 devices (Screws are required for 2.5″ device installation)
- [Rear] (2) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ drive bays support (2) SATA 6G devices
- Network:
- (2) 10GBase‑T LAN + (2) 1000Base‑T + (1) 1000Base‑T dedicated IPMI ports (B8253T65V10E4HR-2T)
- (2) 10GBase‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedicated IPMI ports (B8253T65V10E4HR)
- AST2500 BMC with iKVM & Redfish support
- (1+1) 1,200W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Platinum