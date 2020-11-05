Sysinternals Suite November 2020

Verfasst vonpipin

Die “Sys­in­ter­nals Suite” ist eine Samm­lung kos­ten­frei­er und nütz­li­cher Win­dows-Uti­li­tes, die von Micro­soft ange­bo­ten wer­den. Zu den Pro­gram­men gehö­ren Dateisystem‑, Netzwerk‑, Sicher­heits- und Diagnose-Werkzeuge.

Die Suite besteht dabei aus den fol­gen­den Pro­gram­men, die auch ein­zeln als Down­load erhält­lich sind: Acces­sChkAcces­sEn­umAdEx­plo­rerAdIn­sightAdRes­to­reAuto­lo­gonAutor­unsBgIn­foBlue­S­creenCache­SetClock­ResCon­tigCoreinfoCtrl2CapDebug­View,Desk­topsDisk2vhdDiskExtDisk­MonDisk­ViewDisk Usa­ge (DU)EFS­DumpFind­LinksHand­leHex2decJunc­tionLDMDumpListDLLsLiv­eKdLoad­Or­derLogon­Ses­si­onsMove­Fi­leNot­My­FaultNTFS­In­foPage­De­fragPend­Mo­vesPipe­ListPort­MonPro­cDumpPro­cess Explo­rerPro­cess Moni­torPsExecPsFi­lePsGetS­idPsIn­foPsKillPsListPsLog­ge­dOnPsLog­ListPsPasswdPsPingPsSer­vicePsS­hut­downPsSus­pendPsToolsRAMMapReg­Del­NullReg­Hi­deReg­JumpRegis­try Usa­ge (RU)SDe­le­teShareEnumShell­Ru­nasSig­checkStreamsStringsSyncSys­monTCP­ViewVMMapVolu­meIDWhoIsWin­Obj und Zoo­mIt.

 

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New (November 04, 2020)

  • AdEx­plo­rer v1.50 This release of AdEx­plo­rer, an Acti­ve Direc­to­ry (AD) view­er and edi­tor, adds sup­port for expor­ting data from the “Com­pa­re” dia­log and is now avail­ab­le for x64 and ARM64.
  • Disk Usa­ge (DU) v1.62 This release of Disk Usa­ge (DU), a tool for viewing disk usa­ge infor­ma­ti­on, now also accounts for the MFT (Mas­ter File Table), remo­ves the MAX_PATH limi­ta­ti­on and is now avail­ab­le for ARM64.

 

Down­load: Sys­in­ter­nals Suite
Ver­si­on: Novem­ber 2020
Datei­grö­ße 36,39 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, ARM64
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Sys­in­ter­nals Suite

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen