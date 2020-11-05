Die “Sysinternals Suite” ist eine Sammlung kostenfreier und nützlicher Windows-Utilites, die von Microsoft angeboten werden. Zu den Programmen gehören Dateisystem‑, Netzwerk‑, Sicherheits- und Diagnose-Werkzeuge.
Die Suite besteht dabei aus den folgenden Programmen, die auch einzeln als Download erhältlich sind: AccessChk, AccessEnum, AdExplorer, AdInsight, AdRestore, Autologon, Autoruns, BgInfo, BlueScreen, CacheSet, ClockRes, Contig, Coreinfo, Ctrl2Cap, DebugView,Desktops, Disk2vhd, DiskExt, DiskMon, DiskView, Disk Usage (DU), EFSDump, FindLinks, Handle, Hex2dec, Junction, LDMDump, ListDLLs, LiveKd, LoadOrder, LogonSessions, MoveFile, NotMyFault, NTFSInfo, PageDefrag, PendMoves, PipeList, PortMon, ProcDump, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, PsExec, PsFile, PsGetSid, PsInfo, PsKill, PsList, PsLoggedOn, PsLogList, PsPasswd, PsPing, PsService, PsShutdown, PsSuspend, PsTools, RAMMap, RegDelNull, RegHide, RegJump, Registry Usage (RU), SDelete, ShareEnum, ShellRunas, Sigcheck, Streams, Strings, Sync, Sysmon, TCPView, VMMap, VolumeID, WhoIs, WinObj und ZoomIt.
Changelog:
What’s New (November 04, 2020)
- AdExplorer v1.50 This release of AdExplorer, an Active Directory (AD) viewer and editor, adds support for exporting data from the “Compare” dialog and is now available for x64 and ARM64.
- Disk Usage (DU) v1.62 This release of Disk Usage (DU), a tool for viewing disk usage information, now also accounts for the MFT (Master File Table), removes the MAX_PATH limitation and is now available for ARM64.
Sysinternals Suite
November 2020
36,39 MiB
04.11.2020
Windows, ARM64
Freeware
Sysinternals Suite