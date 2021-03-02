ASUS ProART B550-CREATOR: B550-Mainboard mit Thunderbolt 4

Bereits am Samstag hat ASUS in der ASUS PC DIY Group (Facebook) mit dem ProART B550-CREATOR ein neues Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren gezeigt, dass Thunderbold 4 unterstützen wird. Das Mainboard soll noch im März erscheinen und für den MRSP (UVP) von 299 US-Dollar erhältlich sein.
Im AMD-Reddit wurden dann noch weitere Informationen zu dem Mainboard online gestellt.
“The B550 Creator is the first AM4 motherboard with Thunderbolt 4 onboard! In addition, you have dual 2.5Gbps LAN, dual M.2 slots alongside dual heatsinks. It also incorporates the latest ASUS M.2 Q‑Latch design for simple and tool-free M.2 drive installation. For the latest generation of chassis, you also have front USB 3.0 connectivity as well as USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type Internal connectivity.”
Auf den offiziellen ASUS-Seiten ‑auch in der ProArt-Sektion — findet man dagegen noch keine Informationen.