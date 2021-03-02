ASUS ProART B550-CREATOR: B550-Mainboard mit Thunderbolt 4

Bereits am Sams­tag hat ASUS in der ASUS PC DIY Group (Face­book) mit dem Pro­ART B550-CREATOR ein neu­es Main­board für AMD-Pro­zes­so­ren gezeigt, dass Thun­der­bold 4 unter­stüt­zen wird. Das Main­board soll noch im März erschei­nen und für den MRSP (UVP) von 299 US-Dol­lar erhält­lich sein.

Im AMD-Red­dit wur­den dann noch wei­te­re Infor­ma­tio­nen zu dem Main­board online gestellt.

“The B550 Creator is the first AM4 mother­board with Thun­der­bolt 4 onboard! In addi­ti­on, you have dual 2.5Gbps LAN, dual M.2 slots along­side dual heat­sinks. It also incor­po­ra­tes the latest ASUS M.2 Q‑Latch design for simp­le and tool-free M.2 dri­ve instal­la­ti­on. For the latest genera­ti­on of chas­sis, you also have front USB 3.0 con­nec­ti­vi­ty as well as USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type Inter­nal connectivity.”