Dr. Lisa Su ins President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology berufen

AMDs CEO und Prä­si­den­tin Dr. Lisa Su ist zusam­men mit 19 ande­ren Per­so­nen von der aktu­el­len US-Regie­rung in das seit 1957 exis­tie­ren­de “President’s Coun­cil of Advi­sors on Sci­ence and Tech­no­lo­gy (PCAST)” — ein wis­sen­schaft­li­ches Bera­tungs­gre­mi­um für den Prä­si­den­ten — beru­fen wor­den.

Lisa T. Su, Ph.D., is an electri­cal engi­neer who is an expert in semi­con­duc­tor devices and high-per­for­mance pro­ces­sors. She pionee­red new ways to con­nect com­pu­ter chips using cop­per ins­tead of alu­mi­num, resul­ting in 20% fas­ter chip speeds. An Ame­ri­can immi­grant from Tai­wan, she is Pre­si­dent and CEO of Advan­ced Micro Devices (AMD), a lea­ding semi­con­duc­tor and micro­pro­ces­sor com­pa­ny. She is a reci­pi­ent of the IEEE Robert N. Noy­ce Medal (the first woman to recei­ve the award), and has been named For­tu­ne Magazine’s #2 “Busi­ness Per­son of the Year” for 2020 and one of Bar­ron’s “World’s Best CEOs” of 2019.