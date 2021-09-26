Dr. Lisa Su ins President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology berufen

AMDs CEO und Präsidentin Dr. Lisa Su ist zusammen mit 19 anderen Personen von der aktuellen US-Regierung in das seit 1957 existierende “President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST)” — ein wissenschaftliches Beratungsgremium für den Präsidenten — berufen worden.
Lisa T. Su, Ph.D., is an electrical engineer who is an expert in semiconductor devices and high-performance processors. She pioneered new ways to connect computer chips using copper instead of aluminum, resulting in 20% faster chip speeds. An American immigrant from Taiwan, she is President and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a leading semiconductor and microprocessor company. She is a recipient of the IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal (the first woman to receive the award), and has been named Fortune Magazine’s #2 “Business Person of the Year” for 2020 and one of Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs” of 2019.
Neben Dr. Lisa Su wurden auch William Dally von Nvidia und Eric Horvitz von Microsoft als Mitglieder in diesem Gremium ausgewählt.