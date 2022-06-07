AMD geht gegen TCL und Realtek wegen Patentverletzungen vor
Nach einer Meldung der U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) hat AMD bereits am 5. Mai 2022 eine Beschwerde wegen der Verletzung von 5 Patenten durch die chinesische Firma TLC und die taiwanesische Firma Realtek eingereicht. Diese gilt für den us-amerikanischen Markt und bezieht sich auf Grafiksysteme, deren Komponenten und die Nutzung in TV-Geräten. Die USITC hat daraufhin dafür votiert eine Untersuchung aufzunehmen und wird diese in Kürze starten.
Quelle: USITC
Die betroffenen Patente
Die 5 fraglichen Patente stammen zum Teil noch von ATI Techmologies und behandeln die Dekompression von Texturen (Patent 11184628 — Texture decompression techniques), Unified Shader (Patent 10489876 — Graphics processing architecture employing a unified shader) und Multithreading bei Grafikverarbeitungssystemen (Patent 77242053 — Multi-thread graphics processing system).
Hinzu kommen noch Patent 8468547 (Method and system for synchronizing thread wavefront data and events) und Patent 8854381 (Processing unit that enables asynchronous task dispatch).
Ähnliche Fälle bereits im Jahr 2017
Dass AMD in diesem Bereich gegen andere Firmen vorgeht ist bereits 2017 vorgekommen. Damals betroffen waren LG Electronics, VIZIO, MediaTek und Sigma. Mit LG einigte man sich damals außergerichtlich, VIZIO und Sigma wurden in einem Fall der Patentverletzung für schuldig befunden.
2019 klagte man erneut gegen MediaTek unter anderem wegen deer Verletzung von Patenten bei den GPU-Designs der ARM-Serien Utgard, Midgard und Bifrost.