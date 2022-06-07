AMD geht gegen TCL und Realtek wegen Patentverletzungen vor

Nach einer Mel­dung der U.S. Inter­na­tio­nal Tra­de Com­mis­si­on (USITC) hat AMD bereits am 5. Mai 2022 eine Beschwer­de wegen der Ver­let­zung von 5 Paten­ten durch die chi­ne­si­sche Fir­ma TLC und die tai­wa­ne­si­sche Fir­ma Real­tek ein­ge­reicht. Die­se gilt für den us-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Markt und bezieht sich auf Gra­fik­sys­te­me, deren Kom­po­nen­ten und die Nut­zung in TV-Gerä­ten. Die USITC hat dar­auf­hin dafür votiert eine Unter­su­chung auf­zu­neh­men und wird die­se in Kür­ze starten.

Noti­ce is her­eby given that a com­p­laint was filed with the U.S. Inter­na­tio­nal
Tra­de Com­mis­si­on on May 5, 2022, under sec­tion 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amen­ded, on
behalf of Advan­ced Micro Devices, Inc. of San­ta Cla­ra, Cali­for­nia and ATI Tech­no­lo­gies ULC
of Cana­da. A sup­ple­ment to the com­p­laint was filed on May 18, 2022. 

The com­p­laint alle­ges
vio­la­ti­ons of sec­tion 337 based upon the impor­ta­ti­on into the United Sta­tes, the sale for
impor­ta­ti­on, and the sale wit­hin the United Sta­tes after impor­ta­ti­on of cer­tain gra­phics sys­tems,
com­pon­ents the­re­of, and digi­tal tele­vi­si­ons con­tai­ning the same by rea­son of the infrin­ge­ment of
cer­tain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,742,053 (“the ’053 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 8,760,454 (“the
’454 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 11,184,628 (“the ’628 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 8,468,547 (“the
’547 patent”), and U.S. Patent No. 8,854,381 (“the ’381 patent”). The com­p­laint fur­ther alle­ges
that an indus­try in the United Sta­tes exists and is in the pro­cess of being estab­lis­hed as requi­red
by the app­li­ca­ble Federal Statute.

The com­p­lai­nants request that the Com­mis­si­on insti­tu­te an inves­ti­ga­ti­on and, after the
inves­ti­ga­ti­on, issue a limi­ted exclu­si­on order and cea­se and desist orders

Quel­le: USITC

Die betroffenen Patente

Die 5 frag­li­chen Paten­te stam­men zum Teil noch von ATI Tech­mo­lo­gies und behan­deln die Dekom­pres­si­on von Tex­tu­ren (Patent 11184628 — Tex­tu­re decom­pres­si­on tech­ni­ques), Uni­fied Shader (Patent 10489876 —  Gra­phics pro­ces­sing archi­tec­tu­re employ­ing a uni­fied shader) und Mul­ti­threa­ding bei Gra­fik­ver­ar­bei­tungs­sys­te­men (Patent 77242053 —  Mul­ti-thread gra­phics pro­ces­sing sys­tem).

Hin­zu kom­men noch Patent 8468547 (Method and sys­tem for syn­chro­ni­zing thread wave­front data and events) und Patent 8854381 (Pro­ces­sing unit that enab­les asyn­chro­nous task dis­patch).

 

Ähnliche Fälle bereits im Jahr 2017

Dass AMD in die­sem Bereich gegen ande­re Fir­men vor­geht ist bereits 2017 vor­ge­kom­men. Damals betrof­fen waren LG Elec­tro­nics, VIZIO, Media­Tek und Sig­ma.  Mit LG einig­te man sich damals außer­ge­richt­lich, VIZIO und Sig­ma wur­den in einem Fall der Patent­ver­let­zung für schul­dig befunden.

2019 klag­te man erneut gegen Media­Tek unter ande­rem wegen deer Ver­let­zung von Paten­ten bei den GPU-Designs der ARM-Seri­en Utgard, Mid­gard und Bifrost.

 

 

 

 

