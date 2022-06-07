AMD geht gegen TCL und Realtek wegen Patentverletzungen vor

Nach einer Mel­dung der U.S. Inter­na­tio­nal Tra­de Com­mis­si­on (USITC) hat AMD bereits am 5. Mai 2022 eine Beschwer­de wegen der Ver­let­zung von 5 Paten­ten durch die chi­ne­si­sche Fir­ma TLC und die tai­wa­ne­si­sche Fir­ma Real­tek ein­ge­reicht. Die­se gilt für den us-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Markt und bezieht sich auf Gra­fik­sys­te­me, deren Kom­po­nen­ten und die Nut­zung in TV-Gerä­ten. Die USITC hat dar­auf­hin dafür votiert eine Unter­su­chung auf­zu­neh­men und wird die­se in Kür­ze starten.

“Noti­ce is her­eby given that a com­p­laint was filed with the U.S. Inter­na­tio­nal

Tra­de Com­mis­si­on on May 5, 2022, under sec­tion 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amen­ded, on

behalf of Advan­ced Micro Devices, Inc. of San­ta Cla­ra, Cali­for­nia and ATI Tech­no­lo­gies ULC

of Cana­da. A sup­ple­ment to the com­p­laint was filed on May 18, 2022.

The com­p­laint alle­ges

vio­la­ti­ons of sec­tion 337 based upon the impor­ta­ti­on into the United Sta­tes, the sale for

impor­ta­ti­on, and the sale wit­hin the United Sta­tes after impor­ta­ti­on of cer­tain gra­phics sys­tems,

com­pon­ents the­re­of, and digi­tal tele­vi­si­ons con­tai­ning the same by rea­son of the infrin­ge­ment of

cer­tain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,742,053 (“the ’053 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 8,760,454 (“the

’454 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 11,184,628 (“the ’628 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 8,468,547 (“the

’547 patent”), and U.S. Patent No. 8,854,381 (“the ’381 patent”). The com­p­laint fur­ther alle­ges

that an indus­try in the United Sta­tes exists and is in the pro­cess of being estab­lis­hed as requi­red

by the app­li­ca­ble Federal Statute.



The com­p­lai­nants request that the Com­mis­si­on insti­tu­te an inves­ti­ga­ti­on and, after the

inves­ti­ga­ti­on, issue a limi­ted exclu­si­on order and cea­se and desist orders

Quel­le: USITC