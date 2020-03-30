Reviewübersicht AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 “Renoir”

Note­books mit der drit­ten Genera­ti­on Mobi­le Ryzen-Pro­zes­so­ren (“Renoir”) wer­den wohl erst im zwei­ten Quar­tal 2020 ver­füg­bar sein und damit etwas spä­ter als von AMD ange­kün­digt. Aller­dings sind nun immer­hin die ers­ten Reviews mit ent­spre­chend aus­ge­stat­te­ten Note­books online ver­füg­bar. Neben dem AMD Ryzen 4900HS im Asus ROG Zephy­rus G14 ist dies der AMD Ryzen 7 4800H im MSI Bra­vo 17.

Deutschsprachige Reviews

“Die Akku­lauf­zeit des klei­nen G14 ist beein­dru­ckend: Im Akku-Bench­mark “Moder­nes Office” von PCMark 10 wird Video­kon­fe­ren­zen und Office-Anwen­dun­gen seich­te Arbeits­last simu­liert. Wir mes­sen stets auf hal­ber Bild­schirm­hel­lig­keit, hier cir­ca 170 cd/m², und akti­vem WLAN, um eine pra­xis­re­le­van­te Lauf­zeit zu ermit­teln. 9 Std. und 28 Min. sind ein Top-Wert und bes­ser, was so man­che leich­te Note­books mit Strom­spar-Pro­zes­sor leis­ten”.

“Der neue Ryzen 9 4900HS ist im Note­book nicht nur ein Rie­sen­schritt für AMD, son­dern in Bezug auf Leis­tung und Ver­brauch unter Last auch direkt der neue König am Markt. Bei der Leis­tung misst er sich mit Intels stärks­ten Acht-Kern-Pro­zes­so­ren, weist dank 7‑nm-Fer­ti­gung jedoch einen deut­lich gerin­ge­ren Ener­gie­ver­brauch auf.”

“Die Imple­men­tie­rung des Ryzen 9 4900HS in Asus’ Zephy­rus G14 hat uns über­zeugt: Trotz 35 Watt statt 45 Watt rech­net die Oct­ac­to­re-CPU deut­lich schnel­ler als aktu­el­le Intel-CPUs, egal ob Mul­ti­threa­ding oder Sin­glethread. Die Mess­wer­te zei­gen, dass der Pro­zes­sor nicht nur sechs­ker­ni­ge, son­dern auch acht­ker­ni­ge Intel-Chips schlägt.”

“Wäh­rend es mobi­le Ryzen-CPUs bis­lang maxi­mal mit vier Ker­nen gab, ste­hen mit der frisch gestar­te­ten Ryzen-4000-Genera­ti­on leis­tungs­star­ke Sechs- und Acht­ker­ner bereit, die es mit den poten­ten Core i7 und i9 in Gaming- und Work­sta­tion-Note­books auf­neh­men.Wobei: “Auf­neh­men” ist unter­trie­ben, “Deklas­sie­ren” trifft es bes­ser. ”

Englischsprachige Reviews

“That is exac­t­ly what Asus does with the ROG Zephy­rus G14 — a 1.6kg machi­ne housing a 14in FHD screen, RTX 2060 MQ gra­phics, 1TB SSD, and a decent amount of memo­ry. CPU per­for­mance leads the pack, gaming num­bers play well with the adap­ti­ve-frame­ra­te screen, and bat­te­ry life is sim­ply excel­lent.”

“To put AMD’s Ryzen 4000 in per­spec­tive, you have to under­stand that in AMD’s 50-year histo­ry, it has never bea­ten Intel in lap­tops. It’s won a few batt­les in desk­top: Ath­lon, Ath­lon 64, and the cur­rent desk­top Ryzen chips. AMD’s for­tu­nes chan­ge dra­ma­ti­cal­ly with the Ryzen 4000 chips, which are clear­ly the new lea­der in per­for­mance lap­tops.”

“The new Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU in Asus ROG Zephy­rus G14 makes us keen to see more lap­tops with regu­lar non-HS pro­ces­sors so we can get a feel for the who­le fami­ly of Ryzen 4000 CPUs. We also need to use the AMD 7nm Vega gra­phics to see how well they work in a lap­top so yes, we are slight­ly frus­tra­ted at the moment but yes, we are also impres­sed by Asus ROG Zephy­rus G14. This is a good lap­top that should make for a high­ly por­ta­ble working machi­ne, alt­hough we would have pre­fer­red a ver­si­on with a QHD screen rather than FHD.”

“The ASUS ROG Zephy­rus G14 also offe­red sur­pri­sin­gly good bat­te­ry life in our video run­down test and was even able to game for a coup­le of hours when using the bat­te­ry. You’ll want to be near a power out­let to ensu­re top per­for­mance while gaming, but if you wan­ted to squee­ze in some game time unt­e­the­red, it is abso­lute­ly doable, for a coup­le of hours at least.”

“Asus’ design is the nicest I’ve seen for a lap­top with an AMD mobi­le CPU. For once, we have a sys­tem that doesn’t feel like it skim­ped on anything to cut costs. The screen is good, the bat­te­ry life is strong and the key­board is cli­cky. Only the whir­ring fan and some heat redu­ce the expe­ri­ence.”

Videoreviews

