Reviewübersicht AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 “Renoir”

Notebooks mit der dritten Generation Mobile Ryzen-Prozessoren (“Renoir”) werden wohl erst im zweiten Quartal 2020 verfügbar sein und damit etwas später als von AMD angekündigt. Allerdings sind nun immerhin die ersten Reviews mit entsprechend ausgestatteten Notebooks online verfügbar. Neben dem AMD Ryzen 4900HS im Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ist dies der AMD Ryzen 7 4800H im MSI Bravo 17.
Deutschsprachige Reviews
- AMD ROG Zephyrus G14 mit Ryzen 9 4900H im Test: Ein Paukenschlag von AMD(PC Games Hardware)
“Die Akkulaufzeit des kleinen G14 ist beeindruckend: Im Akku-Benchmark “Modernes Office” von PCMark 10 wird Videokonferenzen und Office-Anwendungen seichte Arbeitslast simuliert. Wir messen stets auf halber Bildschirmhelligkeit, hier circa 170 cd/m², und aktivem WLAN, um eine praxisrelevante Laufzeit zu ermitteln. 9 Std. und 28 Min. sind ein Top-Wert und besser, was so manche leichte Notebooks mit Stromspar-Prozessor leisten”.
“Der neue Ryzen 9 4900HS ist im Notebook nicht nur ein Riesenschritt für AMD, sondern in Bezug auf Leistung und Verbrauch unter Last auch direkt der neue König am Markt. Bei der Leistung misst er sich mit Intels stärksten Acht-Kern-Prozessoren, weist dank 7‑nm-Fertigung jedoch einen deutlich geringeren Energieverbrauch auf.”
“Die Implementierung des Ryzen 9 4900HS in Asus’ Zephyrus G14 hat uns überzeugt: Trotz 35 Watt statt 45 Watt rechnet die Octactore-CPU deutlich schneller als aktuelle Intel-CPUs, egal ob Multithreading oder Singlethread. Die Messwerte zeigen, dass der Prozessor nicht nur sechskernige, sondern auch achtkernige Intel-Chips schlägt.”
- Notebook-Prozessor Ryzen 9 4900HS: AMD deklassiert Intel (heise online)
“Während es mobile Ryzen-CPUs bislang maximal mit vier Kernen gab, stehen mit der frisch gestarteten Ryzen-4000-Generation leistungsstarke Sechs- und Achtkerner bereit, die es mit den potenten Core i7 und i9 in Gaming- und Workstation-Notebooks aufnehmen.Wobei: “Aufnehmen” ist untertrieben, “Deklassieren” trifft es besser. ”
Englischsprachige Reviews
“That is exactly what Asus does with the ROG Zephyrus G14 — a 1.6kg machine housing a 14in FHD screen, RTX 2060 MQ graphics, 1TB SSD, and a decent amount of memory. CPU performance leads the pack, gaming numbers play well with the adaptive-framerate screen, and battery life is simply excellent.”
“To put AMD’s Ryzen 4000 in perspective, you have to understand that in AMD’s 50-year history, it has never beaten Intel in laptops. It’s won a few battles in desktop: Athlon, Athlon 64, and the current desktop Ryzen chips. AMD’s fortunes change dramatically with the Ryzen 4000 chips, which are clearly the new leader in performance laptops.”
“The new Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU in Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 makes us keen to see more laptops with regular non-HS processors so we can get a feel for the whole family of Ryzen 4000 CPUs. We also need to use the AMD 7nm Vega graphics to see how well they work in a laptop so yes, we are slightly frustrated at the moment but yes, we are also impressed by Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. This is a good laptop that should make for a highly portable working machine, although we would have preferred a version with a QHD screen rather than FHD.”
“The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 also offered surprisingly good battery life in our video rundown test and was even able to game for a couple of hours when using the battery. You’ll want to be near a power outlet to ensure top performance while gaming, but if you wanted to squeeze in some game time untethered, it is absolutely doable, for a couple of hours at least.”
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Tested (Tom’s Hardware)
“Asus’ design is the nicest I’ve seen for a laptop with an AMD mobile CPU. For once, we have a system that doesn’t feel like it skimped on anything to cut costs. The screen is good, the battery life is strong and the keyboard is clicky. Only the whirring fan and some heat reduce the experience.”