Tyan mit zwei neuen AMD Epyc 7002 Servern

Von Tyan wur­den mit dem Trans­port CX GC68A-B8036 und dem Trans­port CX GC68-B8036-LE zwei neue Pro­duk­te für AMDs Epyc 7002 Pro­zes­so­ren der zwei­ten Zen-Genera­ti­on (“Rome”) vor­ge­stellt, die als Cloud Sto­rage bzw. Cloud Com­pu­te Ser­ver ver­mark­tet wer­den.

Damit ver­grö­ßert Tyan nach Ankün­di­gung des Tom­cat CX S8253 und des Trans­port CX TS65-B8253 sei­ne Modell­pa­let­te für AMD Epyc 7002 wei­ter, nach­dem es im ers­ten Halb­jahr 2020 gar kei­ne Neu­hei­ten für AMD gab. Inter­es­sant wird zu sehen sein, ob die rela­tiv spät gestar­te­ten Pro­duk­te dann auch für die in die­sem Jahr erschei­nen­den Epyc Pro­zes­so­ren der drit­ten Zen-Genera­ti­on (“Milan”) qua­li­fi­ziert wer­den. 

GC68A-B8036

Trans­port CX GC68A-B8036 (Quel­le: Tyan)

 

Der GC68A-B8036 bie­tet als Sto­rage-Ser­ver unter ande­rem 12 2,5‑Zoll Hot-Swap-Ein­schü­be für NVMe.

Wei­te­re Spe­zi­fi­ka­tio­nen:

  • Sin­gle AMD SP3 socket
    • Sup­port EPYC 7002 pro­ces­sor with cTDP up to 240W
  • (16) DDR4 DIMM slots
    • Sup­port DDR4-3200 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 2,048GB
  • PCIe expan­si­on slots:
    • (1) FH/HL + (1) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4x16 slots
    • (1) PCIe Gen.3 x16 OCP 2.0 mezz. slot for optio­nal LAN mezz. up to 25Gb/s
  • Sto­rage:
    • (12) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ dri­ve trays sup­port,
    • (2) 22110/2280 NVMe (PCIe Gen.3 x2)/SATA M.2 slots
  • Net­work:
    • (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­te IPMI ports
  • AST2500 BMC with IPMI & Red­fi­sh sup­port
  • (1+1) 850W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Pla­ti­num

 

Mehr auf der Pro­dukt­sei­te.

 

 

 

GC68-B8036-LE

Trans­port CX GC68-B8036-LE: (Quel­le: Tyan)

Der Cloud Com­pu­ter Ser­ver CX GC68-B8036-LE bringt dage­gen vier 3,5‑Zoll und vier 2,5‑Zoll Hot-Swap-Ein­schü­be mit.

Wei­te­re Spe­zi­fi­ka­tio­nen:

  • Sin­gle AMD SP3 socket
    • Sup­port EPYC 7002 pro­ces­sor with cTDP up to 240W
  • (16) DDR4 DIMM slots
    • Sup­port DDR4-3200 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 2,048GB
  • PCIe expan­si­on slots:
    • (1) FH/HL + (1) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4x16 slots
    • (1) PCIe Gen.3 x16 OCP 2.0 mezz. slot for optio­nal LAN mezz. up to 25Gb/s
  • Sto­rage:
    • (4) hot-swap, tool-less 3.5″ dri­ve trays sup­port (4) SATA 6G devices by default
    • (4) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ dri­ve trays sup­port (4) NVMe U.2 (z‑height 7mm) by default
    • (2) 22110/2280 NVMe (PCIe Gen.3 x2)/SATA M.2 slots
  • Net­work:
    • (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedi­ca­te IPMI ports
  • AST2500 BMC with IPMI & Red­fi­sh sup­port
  • (1+1) 850W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Pla­ti­num

Zur Pro­dukt­sei­te.

 

 

