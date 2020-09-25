Tyan mit zwei neuen AMD Epyc 7002 Servern

Von Tyan wurden mit dem Transport CX GC68A-B8036 und dem Transport CX GC68-B8036-LE zwei neue Produkte für AMDs Epyc 7002 Prozessoren der zweiten Zen-Generation (“Rome”) vorgestellt, die als Cloud Storage bzw. Cloud Compute Server vermarktet werden.
Damit vergrößert Tyan nach Ankündigung des Tomcat CX S8253 und des Transport CX TS65-B8253 seine Modellpalette für AMD Epyc 7002 weiter, nachdem es im ersten Halbjahr 2020 gar keine Neuheiten für AMD gab. Interessant wird zu sehen sein, ob die relativ spät gestarteten Produkte dann auch für die in diesem Jahr erscheinenden Epyc Prozessoren der dritten Zen-Generation (“Milan”) qualifiziert werden.
GC68A-B8036
Der GC68A-B8036 bietet als Storage-Server unter anderem 12 2,5‑Zoll Hot-Swap-Einschübe für NVMe.
Weitere Spezifikationen:
- Single AMD SP3 socket
- Support EPYC 7002 processor with cTDP up to 240W
- (16) DDR4 DIMM slots
- Support DDR4-3200 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 2,048GB
- PCIe expansion slots:
- (1) FH/HL + (1) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4x16 slots
- (1) PCIe Gen.3 x16 OCP 2.0 mezz. slot for optional LAN mezz. up to 25Gb/s
- Storage:
- (12) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ drive trays support,
- [B8036G68AE12HR]: (12) NVMe U.2 with (4) SATA 6G SSD support by default
- [B8036G68AV10E2HR-LE]: (12) SATA 6G SSD with (2) NVMe U.2 support by default
- (2) 22110/2280 NVMe (PCIe Gen.3 x2)/SATA M.2 slots
- Network:
- (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedicate IPMI ports
- AST2500 BMC with IPMI & Redfish support
- (1+1) 850W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Platinum
Mehr auf der Produktseite.
GC68-B8036-LE
Der Cloud Computer Server CX GC68-B8036-LE bringt dagegen vier 3,5‑Zoll und vier 2,5‑Zoll Hot-Swap-Einschübe mit.
Weitere Spezifikationen:
- Single AMD SP3 socket
- Support EPYC 7002 processor with cTDP up to 240W
- (16) DDR4 DIMM slots
- Support DDR4-3200 RDIMM/LRDIMM up to 2,048GB
- PCIe expansion slots:
- (1) FH/HL + (1) HH/HL PCIe Gen.4x16 slots
- (1) PCIe Gen.3 x16 OCP 2.0 mezz. slot for optional LAN mezz. up to 25Gb/s
- Storage:
- (4) hot-swap, tool-less 3.5″ drive trays support (4) SATA 6G devices by default
- (4) hot-swap, tool-less 2.5″ drive trays support (4) NVMe U.2 (z‑height 7mm) by default
- (2) 22110/2280 NVMe (PCIe Gen.3 x2)/SATA M.2 slots
- Network:
- (2) 1000Base‑T LAN + (1) 1000Base‑T dedicate IPMI ports
- AST2500 BMC with IPMI & Redfish support
- (1+1) 850W hot-swap RPSU, 80+ Platinum
Zur Produktseite.
