AMDs Grafiktreiber mit potenzieller Schwachstelle (CVE-2020–12911) — Bluescreen (BOSD) möglich

Auf der eige­nen Pro­dukt-Sicher­heits­sei­te infor­miert AMD über eine Schwach­stel­le im Gra­fik­trei­ber für Win­dows bzw. der ATIKMDAG.SYS, die beim Ent­de­cker Cis­co Talos näher beschrie­ben wird. Die­se kann einen Blue­s­creen (BOSD) aus­lö­sen. Einen Fix plant AMD aller­dings erst für das ers­te Quar­tal 2021.

“This vul­nera­bi­li­ty can be trig­ge­red by exe­cu­ting the D3DKMTCreateAllocation func­tion with mal­for­med data. This leads to an out-of-bounds read vul­nera­bi­li­ty in AMD ATIKMDAG.SYS dri­ver.

An atta­cker can influ­ence the read address for the movzx ope­ra­ti­on by modi­fy­ing the payload for the D3DKMTCreateAllocation func­tion, poten­ti­al­ly lea­ding to an out-of-bound read vul­nera­bi­li­ty and deni­al of ser­vice.”

Quel­le: Cis­co Talos