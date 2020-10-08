AMDs Grafiktreiber mit potenzieller Schwachstelle (CVE-2020–12911) — Bluescreen (BOSD) möglich

Auf der eigenen Produkt-Sicherheitsseite informiert AMD über eine Schwachstelle im Grafiktreiber für Windows bzw. der ATIKMDAG.SYS, die beim Entdecker Cisco Talos näher beschrieben wird. Diese kann einen Bluescreen (BOSD) auslösen. Einen Fix plant AMD allerdings erst für das erste Quartal 2021.
“This vulnerability can be triggered by executing the
D3DKMTCreateAllocationfunction with malformed data. This leads to an out-of-bounds read vulnerability in AMD ATIKMDAG.SYS driver.
An attacker can influence the read address for the
movzxoperation by modifying the payload for the
D3DKMTCreateAllocationfunction, potentially leading to an out-of-bound read vulnerability and denial of service.”
Quelle: Cisco Talos
Laut Talos hat die Schwachstelle einen CVSSv3 Score von 7,1 (High — Stufe 4 von 5) und wurde bereits am 7. Juli 2020 AMD gemeldet.
