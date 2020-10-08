Asus mit ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero (X570 ohne Lüfter) und ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming für AMD Zen 3

Mit dem Hin­weis “Rea­dy for Zen 3” hat Asus auf Twit­ter mit dem ROG Cross­hair VIII Dark Hero und ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming zwei neue Main­boards mit den Chip­sät­zen X570 und B550 ange­kün­digt, nach­dem man zuletzt noch neue B450-Main­boards annon­ciert hat­te. Dabei setzt das ROG Cross­hair VIII Dark Hero als eines von weni­gen X570-Main­boards auf eine pas­si­ve Küh­lung des Chip­sat­zes.

In einem Blog­bei­trag stellt Asus das ROG Cross­hair VIII Dark Hero aus­führ­lich vor und hebt die pas­si­ve Küh­lung aus­drück­lich her­vor.

“The fore­mo­st chan­ge to this mother­board isn’t about what we’­ve added, but what we’­ve remo­ved. To main­tain peak per­for­mance, all of our X570 mother­boards to date have used an acti­ve coo­ling design that reli­es on a com­pact cus­tom fan with a long ope­ra­ting life to keep air moving over the chip­set heat­sink. This com­pact fan uses sophisti­ca­ted con­trol logic to spin only as fast as it needs to in respon­se to chip­set tem­pe­ra­tures, kee­ping noi­se levels as low as pos­si­ble.

Our engi­neers know that many PC buil­ders demand ent­i­re­ly pas­si­ve coo­ling, whe­ther to main­tain the lowest noi­se levels at all times or sim­ply to mini­mi­ze the num­ber of moving parts on a mother­board. The mas­si­ve amount of PCIe 4.0 band­width avail­ab­le from the X570 chip­set requi­res a care­ful approach to achie­ve fan­less coo­ling, but we’­ve risen to the chal­len­ge. The Dark Hero is our first X570 board to imple­ment a pas­si­ve coo­ling design. A mas­si­ve high sur­face area heat­sink covers the chip­set and extends into the space bet­ween the main PCIe slots to pro­vi­de ple­nty of heat dis­si­pa­ti­on. Com­pa­red to the acti­ve coo­ling design on the Cross­hair VIII Hero, the Dark Hero’s chip­set tem­pe­ra­tu­re under load is just 2.25% hig­her in our inter­nal tes­ting. ”