Asus mit ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero (X570 ohne Lüfter) und ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming für AMD Zen 3

Mit dem Hinweis “Ready for Zen 3” hat Asus auf Twitter mit dem ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero und ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming zwei neue Mainboards mit den Chipsätzen X570 und B550 angekündigt, nachdem man zuletzt noch neue B450-Mainboards annonciert hatte. Dabei setzt das ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero als eines von wenigen X570-Mainboards auf eine passive Kühlung des Chipsatzes.
Are you ready for Zen 3?#ROG is ready!
Two new beefed-up boards have joined our @amd stack. 💪
ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero: https://t.co/t9OQJIadA1
ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming: https://t.co/tJWIzcNT2l#AMD #B550 #X570 pic.twitter.com/g8KA9duSlq
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) October 8, 2020
In einem Blogbeitrag stellt Asus das ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero ausführlich vor und hebt die passive Kühlung ausdrücklich hervor.
“The foremost change to this motherboard isn’t about what we’ve added, but what we’ve removed. To maintain peak performance, all of our X570 motherboards to date have used an active cooling design that relies on a compact custom fan with a long operating life to keep air moving over the chipset heatsink. This compact fan uses sophisticated control logic to spin only as fast as it needs to in response to chipset temperatures, keeping noise levels as low as possible.
Our engineers know that many PC builders demand entirely passive cooling, whether to maintain the lowest noise levels at all times or simply to minimize the number of moving parts on a motherboard. The massive amount of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth available from the X570 chipset requires a careful approach to achieve fanless cooling, but we’ve risen to the challenge. The Dark Hero is our first X570 board to implement a passive cooling design. A massive high surface area heatsink covers the chipset and extends into the space between the main PCIe slots to provide plenty of heat dissipation. Compared to the active cooling design on the Crosshair VIII Hero, the Dark Hero’s chipset temperature under load is just 2.25% higher in our internal testing. ”
Produktseiten der Mainboards bei Asus: