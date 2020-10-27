AMD übernimmt Xilinx für 35 Milliarden US-Dollar

In einer Pres­se­mit­tei­lung hat AMD die Über­nah­me des Her­stel­lers und Markt­füh­rers von Field-Pro­gramm­a­ble Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Xilinxt bekannt­ge­ge­ben. Die Über­nah­me soll Ende 2021 abge­schlos­sen sein und durch einen Akti­en­tausch in Höhe von 35 Mil­li­ar­den US-Dol­lar voll­zo­gen wer­den.

AMD wird wei­ter von CEO Dr. Lisa Su geführt wer­den, dafür wird Vic­tor Peng — aktu­el­ler CEO von Xilinx — Pre­si­dent mit der Ver­ant­wor­tung für das Xilinx-Geschäft, sowie für stra­te­gi­sche Wachs­tums­in­itia­ti­ven. Dar­über hin­aus wer­den nach Abschluss der Über­nah­me min­des­tens zwei Xilinx-Direk­to­ren dem AMD-Ver­wal­tungs­rat bei­tre­ten.

“Our acqui­si­ti­on of Xilinx marks the next leg in our jour­ney to estab­lish AMD as the industry’s high per­for­mance com­pu­ting lea­der and part­ner of choice for the lar­gest and most important tech­no­lo­gy com­pa­nies in the world,” AMD Pre­si­dent and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said. “This is tru­ly a com­pel­ling com­bi­na­ti­on that will crea­te signi­fi­cant value for all sta­ke­hol­ders, inclu­ding AMD and Xilinx share­hol­ders who will bene­fit from the future growth and upsi­de poten­ti­al of the com­bi­ned com­pa­ny. The Xilinx team is one of the stron­gest in the indus­try and we are thril­led to wel­co­me them to the AMD fami­ly. By com­bi­ning our world-class engi­nee­ring teams and deep domain exper­ti­se, we will crea­te an indus­try lea­der with the visi­on, talent and sca­le to defi­ne the future of high per­for­mance com­pu­ting”

Dr. Lisa Su