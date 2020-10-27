AMD übernimmt Xilinx für 35 Milliarden US-Dollar

In einer Pressemitteilung hat AMD die Übernahme des Herstellers und Marktführers von Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Xilinxt bekanntgegeben. Die Übernahme soll Ende 2021 abgeschlossen sein und durch einen Aktientausch in Höhe von 35 Milliarden US-Dollar vollzogen werden.
AMD wird weiter von CEO Dr. Lisa Su geführt werden, dafür wird Victor Peng — aktueller CEO von Xilinx — President mit der Verantwortung für das Xilinx-Geschäft, sowie für strategische Wachstumsinitiativen. Darüber hinaus werden nach Abschluss der Übernahme mindestens zwei Xilinx-Direktoren dem AMD-Verwaltungsrat beitreten.
“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world,” AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said. “This is truly a compelling combination that will create significant value for all stakeholders, including AMD and Xilinx shareholders who will benefit from the future growth and upside potential of the combined company. The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to the AMD family. By combining our world-class engineering teams and deep domain expertise, we will create an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to define the future of high performance computing”
Dr. Lisa Su
Die Personalstärke von AMD wächst durch die etwa 5.000 Xilinx-Mitarbeiter deutlich auf nun über 15.000 Mitarbeiter an, von denen in der Pressemitteilung 13.000 als talentierte Ingenieure beschrieben werden, die mit einem jährlichen fast 3 Milliarden großen R&D‑Budget in der Zukunft für weitere starke Produkte sorgen sollen.
In einem Forbes-Interview mit Patrick Moorhead — selbst von 2000 bis 2011 für AMD tätig — streicht Dr. Lisa Su übrigens besonders die Bedeutung der SmartNIC-Technologie von Xilinx heraus.
“We love their (Xilinx) SmartNIC technology. We think that’s very strategic for us in the datacenter. I think we’d become more important to the largest cloud providers. As you know, we put our (AMD) CPUs next to their SmartNICs”
Dr. Lisa Su (Forbes)
