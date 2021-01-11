AMD Keynote zur CES 2021 morgen um 17:00 Uhr

Im Rah­men der in die­sem Jahr rein digi­tal statt­fin­den­den CES 2021 wird Dr. Lisa Su mor­gen ab 17:00 Uhr eine Key­note abhal­ten und dabei wahr­schein­lich eini­ge neue Pro­duk­te vor­stel­len. Wahr­schein­li­che Kan­di­da­ten sind dabei die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren Ryzen 5000 und even­tu­ell neue Model­le der Ryzen 5000 Desk­top­p­ro­zes­so­ren sowie even­tu­ell Gra­fik­kar­ten der Rade­on RX 6700 Serie. 

 

During the key­note, Dr. Su will high­light AMD’s high-per­for­mance com­pu­ting and gra­phics solu­ti­ons port­fo­lio and out­line the company’s inno­va­ti­ve visi­on for the future of rese­arch, edu­ca­ti­on, work, enter­tain­ment and gaming.”

Quel­le: AMD at CES

 

AMD will kick off the new year at CES 2021 with exci­ting announ­ce­ments around new pro­ducts and tech­no­lo­gies com­ing in 2021 and bey­ond. Join us for a recap of the AMD high­lights from the show, and a deeper dive into the pro­ducts com­ing throughout the year. 

What we’ll cover:

AMD high­lights from CES 2021
An exclu­si­ve look at the latest AMD pro­ducts and announcements”

Quel­le: AMD Webi­nars CES 2021: Exclu­si­ve Insights from AMD

 

Genaue­re Infor­ma­tio­nen lie­gen dazu aber nicht vor — zur CES 2020 hat­te AMD die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren Ryzen 4000 und den Ryzen Thre­ad­rip­per 3990X vor­ge­stellt — die Ryzen Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren 5000 dürf­ten aber rela­tiv sicher sein, da eini­ge Fir­men bereits Pro­dukt­an­kün­di­gun­gen planen. 

Die Key­note könnt Ihr hier bei uns ver­fol­gen.

 

 

 

