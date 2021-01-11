AMD Keynote zur CES 2021 morgen um 17:00 Uhr

Im Rahmen der in diesem Jahr rein digital stattfindenden CES 2021 wird Dr. Lisa Su morgen ab 17:00 Uhr eine Keynote abhalten und dabei wahrscheinlich einige neue Produkte vorstellen. Wahrscheinliche Kandidaten sind dabei die Mobilprozessoren Ryzen 5000 und eventuell neue Modelle der Ryzen 5000 Desktopprozessoren sowie eventuell Grafikkarten der Radeon RX 6700 Serie.
“During the keynote, Dr. Su will highlight AMD’s high-performance computing and graphics solutions portfolio and outline the company’s innovative vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming.”
Quelle: AMD at CES
“AMD will kick off the new year at CES 2021 with exciting announcements around new products and technologies coming in 2021 and beyond. Join us for a recap of the AMD highlights from the show, and a deeper dive into the products coming throughout the year.
What we’ll cover:
AMD highlights from CES 2021
An exclusive look at the latest AMD products and announcements”
Quelle: AMD Webinars CES 2021: Exclusive Insights from AMD
Genauere Informationen liegen dazu aber nicht vor — zur CES 2020 hatte AMD die Mobilprozessoren Ryzen 4000 und den Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vorgestellt — die Ryzen Mobilprozessoren 5000 dürften aber relativ sicher sein, da einige Firmen bereits Produktankündigungen planen.
Die Keynote könnt Ihr hier bei uns verfolgen.