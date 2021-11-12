AMD beseitigte zahlreiche Sicherheitslücken im Grafiktreiber für Windows 10

CVE Seve­ri­ty Descrip­ti­on

CVE-2020 –12902 High Arbi­tra­ry Decre­ment Pri­vi­le­ge Esca­la­ti­on in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12891 High AMD Rade­on Soft­ware may be vul­nerable to DLL Hijacking through path varia­ble. An unpri­vi­le­ged user may be able to drop its mali­cious DLL file in any loca­ti­on which is in path envi­ron­ment variable.

CVE-2020 –12892 High An untrus­ted search path in AMD Rade­on set­tings Instal­ler may lead to a pri­vi­le­ge esca­la­ti­on or unaut­ho­ri­zed code execution.

CVE-2020 –12893 High Stack Buf­fer Over­flow in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x15002a may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12894 High Arbi­tra­ry Wri­te in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x40010d may lead to arbi­tra­ry wri­te to ker­nel memo­ry or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12895 High Pool/Heap Over­flow in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x110037 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge, infor­ma­ti­on dis­clo­sure or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12898 High Stack Buf­fer Over­flow in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12901 High Arbi­tra­ry Free After Use in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass or infor­ma­ti­on disclosure.

CVE-2020 –12903 High Out of Bounds Wri­te and Read in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x6002d03 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12900 High An arbi­tra­ry wri­te vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Rade­on Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 poten­ti­al­ly allows unpri­vi­le­ged users to gain Esca­la­ti­on of Pri­vi­le­ges and cau­se Deni­al of Service.

CVE-2020 –12929 High Impro­per para­me­ters vali­da­ti­on in some trus­ted app­li­ca­ti­ons of the PSP con­tai­ned in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver may allow a local atta­cker to bypass secu­ri­ty restric­tions and achie­ve arbi­tra­ry code execution.

CVE-2020 –12960 High AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10, amdfender.sys may impro­per­ly hand­le input vali­da­ti­on on Input­Buf­fer which may result in a deni­al of ser­vice (DoS).

CVE-2020 –12980 High An out of bounds wri­te and read vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12981 High An insuf­fi­ci­ent input vali­da­ti­on in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may allow unpri­vi­le­ged users to unload the dri­ver, poten­ti­al­ly causing memo­ry cor­rup­ti­ons in high pri­vi­le­ged pro­ces­ses, which can lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ges or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12982 High An inva­lid object poin­ter free vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12983 High An out of bounds wri­te vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ges or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12985 High An insuf­fi­ci­ent poin­ter vali­da­ti­on vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12986 High An insuf­fi­ci­ent poin­ter vali­da­ti­on vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may cau­se arbi­tra­ry code exe­cu­ti­on in the ker­nel, lea­ding to esca­la­ti­on of pri­vi­le­ge or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12962 Medi­um Escape call inter­face in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows may cau­se pri­vi­le­ge escalation.

CVE-2020 –12904 Medi­um Out of Bounds Read in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x3004203 may lead to arbi­tra­ry infor­ma­ti­on disclosure.

CVE-2020 –12905 Medi­um Out of Bounds Read in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 in Escape 0x3004403 may lead to arbi­tra­ry infor­ma­ti­on disclosure.

CVE-2020 –12964 Medi­um A poten­ti­al pri­vi­le­ge escalation/denial of ser­vice issue exists in the AMD Rade­on Ker­nel Mode dri­ver Escape 0x2000c00 Call hand­ler. An atta­cker with low pri­vi­le­ge could poten­ti­al­ly indu­ce a Win­dows Bug­Check or wri­te to leak information.

CVE-2020 –12987 Medi­um A heap infor­ma­ti­on leak/kernel pool address dis­clo­sure vul­nera­bi­li­ty in the AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass.

CVE-2020 –12920 Medi­um A poten­ti­al deni­al of ser­vice issue exists in the AMD Dis­play dri­ver Escape 0x130007 Call hand­ler. An atta­cker with low pri­vi­le­ge could poten­ti­al­ly indu­ce a Win­dows BugCheck

CVE-2020 –12899 Medi­um Arbi­tra­ry Read in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass or deni­al of service.

CVE-2020 –12897 Medi­um Ker­nel Pool Address dis­clo­sure in AMD Gra­phics Dri­ver for Win­dows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass.