AMD beseitigte zahlreiche Sicherheitslücken im Grafiktreiber für Windows 10

In einem in dieser Woche erschienenen Security Bulletin hat AMD insgesamt 27 Sicherheitslücken im Grafiktreiber für Windows 10 aufgeführt, von denen man die meisten bereits im Jahr 2020 beseitigt hat. Zwei davon wurden allerdings erst mit der Version 21.4.1 angegangen und besitzen jeweils die Einstufung “Hoch”.
Es empfiehlt sich also nicht nur wegen der beiden letztgenannten Sicherheitslücken, CVE-2020–12960 und CVE-2020–12981, oder zum Beispiel wegen der Performanceverbesserungen im gestern erschienenen Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 den Grafiktreiber aktuell zu halten.
“In a comprehensive analysis of the AMD Escape calls, a potential set of weaknesses in several APIs was discovered, which could result in escalation of privilege, denial of service, information disclosure, KASLR bypass, or arbitrary write to kernel memory.”
Quelle: AMD Security Bulletin: AMD-SB-1000
Nachfolgend noch die Liste mit allen 27 Sicherheitslücken:
|CVE
|Severity
|Description
|CVE-2020–12902
|High
|Arbitrary Decrement Privilege Escalation in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12891
|High
|AMD Radeon Software may be vulnerable to DLL Hijacking through path variable. An unprivileged user may be able to drop its malicious DLL file in any location which is in path environment variable.
|CVE-2020–12892
|High
|An untrusted search path in AMD Radeon settings Installer may lead to a privilege escalation or unauthorized code execution.
|CVE-2020–12893
|High
|Stack Buffer Overflow in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x15002a may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12894
|High
|Arbitrary Write in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x40010d may lead to arbitrary write to kernel memory or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12895
|High
|Pool/Heap Overflow in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x110037 may lead to escalation of privilege, information disclosure or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12898
|High
|Stack Buffer Overflow in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12901
|High
|Arbitrary Free After Use in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass or information disclosure.
|CVE-2020–12903
|High
|Out of Bounds Write and Read in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x6002d03 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12900
|High
|An arbitrary write vulnerability in the AMD Radeon Graphics Driver for Windows 10 potentially allows unprivileged users to gain Escalation of Privileges and cause Denial of Service.
|CVE-2020–12929
|High
|Improper parameters validation in some trusted applications of the PSP contained in the AMD Graphics Driver may allow a local attacker to bypass security restrictions and achieve arbitrary code execution.
|CVE-2020–12960
|High
|AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10, amdfender.sys may improperly handle input validation on InputBuffer which may result in a denial of service (DoS).
|CVE-2020–12980
|High
|An out of bounds write and read vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12981
|High
|An insufficient input validation in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may allow unprivileged users to unload the driver, potentially causing memory corruptions in high privileged processes, which can lead to escalation of privileges or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12982
|High
|An invalid object pointer free vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12983
|High
|An out of bounds write vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privileges or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12985
|High
|An insufficient pointer validation vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12986
|High
|An insufficient pointer validation vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may cause arbitrary code execution in the kernel, leading to escalation of privilege or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12962
|Medium
|Escape call interface in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows may cause privilege escalation.
|CVE-2020–12904
|Medium
|Out of Bounds Read in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x3004203 may lead to arbitrary information disclosure.
|CVE-2020–12905
|Medium
|Out of Bounds Read in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 in Escape 0x3004403 may lead to arbitrary information disclosure.
|CVE-2020–12964
|Medium
|A potential privilege escalation/denial of service issue exists in the AMD Radeon Kernel Mode driver Escape 0x2000c00 Call handler. An attacker with low privilege could potentially induce a Windows BugCheck or write to leak information.
|CVE-2020–12987
|Medium
|A heap information leak/kernel pool address disclosure vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass.
|CVE-2020–12920
|Medium
|A potential denial of service issue exists in the AMD Display driver Escape 0x130007 Call handler. An attacker with low privilege could potentially induce a Windows BugCheck
|CVE-2020–12899
|Medium
|Arbitrary Read in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass or denial of service.
|CVE-2020–12897
|Medium
|Kernel Pool Address disclosure in AMD Graphics Driver for Windows 10 may lead to KASLR bypass.
|CVE-2020–12963
|Medium
|An insufficient pointer validation vulnerability in the AMD Graphics Driver for Windows may allow unprivileged users to compromise the system.