AMD rudert zurück: Zen 3 doch auch auf älteren Mainboards

Bei der Ankündigung des kommenden B550-Chipsatzes hatte AMD angekündigt, kommende Zen-3-Prozessoren nur noch mit Chipsätzen ab Serie 500 zu unterstützen. Dies hat wohl zu einiger Aufregung geführt, da AMD ja beim Sockel AM4 bleiben wird und damit zumindest physisch nicht dagegen sprechen sollte, Zen 3 zu nutzen.
Nun hat AMD wohl auf den öffentlich Druck reagiert und ein Statement veröffentlicht. Man werde Mainboard-Herstellern auch für die Serien B450 und X470 mit Zen 3 BIOS-Code versorgen. Dafür müsste allerdings der Support für bestehende Ryzen-Serien entfernt werden, da der BIOS-Chip nicht genügend Kapazität hat, um alle Zen-Generationen zu unterstützen. Daher soll ein entsprechendes BIOS nicht frei verfügbar sein, sondern nur an Kunden herausgegeben werden, die nachweisen können, dass sie einen Zen 3 auf einem B450/X470 einsetzen wollen, damit sich Anwender nicht versehentlich der Unterstützung ihres alten Zen-Prozessors berauben.
As we head into our upcoming “Zen 3” architecture, there are considerable technical challenges that face a CPU socket as long-lived as AMD Socket AM4. For example, we recently announced that we would not support “Zen 3” on AMD 400 Series motherboards due to serious constraints in SPI ROM capacities in most of the AMD 400 Series motherboards. This is not the first time a technical hurdle has come up with Socket AM4 given the longevity of this socket, but it is the first time our enthusiasts have faced such a hurdle.
Over the past week, we closely reviewed your feedback on that news: we watched every video, read every comment and saw every Tweet. We hear that many of you hoped a longer upgrade path. We hear your hope that AMD B450 and X470 chipsets would carry you into the “Zen 3” era.
Our experience has been that large-scale BIOS upgrades can be difficult and confusing especially as processors come on and off the support lists. As the community of Socket AM4 customers has grown over the past three years, our intention was to take a path forward that provides the safest upgrade experience for the largest number of users. However, we hear you loud and clear when you tell us you would like to see B450 or X470 boards extended to the next generation “Zen 3” products.
As the team weighed your feedback against the technical challenges we face, we decided to change course. As a result, we will enable an upgrade path for B450 and X470 customers that adds support for next-gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors with the “Zen 3” architecture. This decision is very fresh, but here is a first look at how the upgrade path is expected to work for customers of these motherboards.
We will develop and enable our motherboard partners with the code to support “Zen 3”-based processors in select beta BIOSes for AMD B450 and X470 motherboards.
These optional BIOS updates will disable support for many existing AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processor models to make the necessary ROM space available.
The select beta BIOSes will enable a one-way upgrade path for AMD Ryzen Processors with “Zen 3,” coming later this year. Flashing back to an older BIOS version will not be supported.
To reduce the potential for confusion, our intent is to offer BIOS download only to verified customers of 400 Series motherboards who have purchased a new desktop processor with “Zen 3” inside. This will help us ensure that customers have a bootable processor on-hand after the BIOS flash, minimizing the risk a user could get caught in a no-boot situation.
Timing and availability of the BIOS updates will vary and may not immediately coincide with the availability of the first “Zen 3”-based processors.
This is the final pathway AMD can enable for 400 Series motherboards to add new CPU support. CPU releases beyond “Zen 3” will require a newer motherboard.
AMD continues to recommend that customers choose an AMD 500 Series motherboard for the best performance and features with our new CPUs.
There are still many details to iron out, but we’ve already started the necessary planning. As we get closer to the launch of this upgrade path, you should expect another blog just like this to provide the remaining details and a walkthrough of the specific process.
At CES 2017, AMD made a commitment: we would support AMD Socket AM4 until 2020. We’ve spent the next three years working very hard to fulfill that promise across four architectures, plus pioneering use of new technologies like chiplets and PCIe® Gen 4. Thanks to your feedback, we are now set to bring “Zen 3” to the AMD 400 Series chipsets. We’re grateful for your passion and support of AMD’s products and technologies.
Zu hören ist das vollständige Statement bei Der 8auer:
Nur von X370, B350 und A320 ist mit keinem Wort die Rede.