Übernahme von Xilinx durch AMD vor Vollzug
Bereits in der letzten Woche hat mit der chinesischen State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) die letzte Regulierungsbehörde unter Auflagen der Übernahme von Xilinx durch AMD zugestimmt. Nun stehen dem Vollzug nur noch technische Regularien entgegen, so dass die Übernahme aller Voraussicht nach spätestens nach Ablauf des 9. Februars genehmigt wird.
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung von AMD
In einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gegenüber der United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hat AMD über die Zustimmung der chinesischen Regulierungsbehörden informiert und dabei mitgeteilt, dass die Wartefrist einer erneuerten Mitteilung über die Übernahme an die Federal Trade Commission (FTC) und das Department of Justice (DOJ) mit Ablauf des 9. Februars 2020 enden wird. Da die ursprüngliche Mitteillung bereits vor über einem Jahr abgegeben wurde und es keine Einsprüche gab, scheint dies nun nur noch eine technische Formalität darzustellen.
Auflagen der chinesischen Kartellbehörden
Dank dem Twitterer RetiredEngineer gibt es auch eine ins englische übersetze Liste der Auflagen der chinesischen Kartellbehörden (SAMR). Diese beziehen sich vor allem auf die weitergehende Verfügbarkeit von Xilinx-Produkten. Darüber hinaus will man aber auch sicherstellen, dass die Verbindung von AMDs Prozessoren und Grafikchips sowie Xilinx-FPGAs so gestaltet wird, dass die technische Interoperabilität mit Produkten anderer Hersteller nicht künstlich eingeschränkt wird.
Translated:
Part 2 — Restrictive Conditions (from the SAMR Notice of Conditional Approval) pic.twitter.com/Xwgs2NLPnc
— RetiredEngineer® (@chiakokhua) January 28, 2022
Diese Auflagen gelten für 6 Jahre und können danach einer erneuten Beurteilung unterzogen werden.
