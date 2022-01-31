Übernahme von Xilinx durch AMD vor Vollzug

Bereits in der letz­ten Woche hat mit der chi­ne­si­schen Sta­te Admi­nis­tra­ti­on for Mar­ket Regu­la­ti­on (SAMR) die letz­te Regu­lie­rungs­be­hör­de unter Auf­la­gen der Über­nah­me von Xilinx durch AMD zuge­stimmt. Nun ste­hen dem Voll­zug nur noch tech­ni­sche Regu­la­ri­en ent­ge­gen, so dass die Über­nah­me aller Vor­aus­sicht nach spä­tes­tens nach Ablauf des 9. Febru­ars geneh­migt wird.

In einer Ad-hoc-Mit­tei­lung gegen­über der United Sta­tes Secu­ri­ties and Exchan­ge Com­mis­si­on (SEC) hat AMD über die Zustim­mung der chi­ne­si­schen Regu­lie­rungs­be­hör­den infor­miert und dabei mit­ge­teilt, dass die War­te­frist einer erneu­er­ten Mit­tei­lung über die Über­nah­me an die Federal Tra­de Com­mis­si­on (FTC) und das Depart­ment of Jus­ti­ce (DOJ) mit Ablauf des 9. Febru­ars 2020 enden wird. Da die ursprüng­li­che Mit­teil­lung bereits vor über einem Jahr abge­ge­ben wur­de und es kei­ne Ein­sprü­che gab, scheint dies nun nur noch eine tech­ni­sche For­ma­li­tät darzustellen.

“On Janu­a­ry 27, 2022,Advan­ced Micro Devices, Inc., (“AMD”)and Xilinx, Inc. (“Xilinx”) recei­ved clearan­ce from the Natio­nal Anti-Mono­po­ly Poli­cy Bureau of the

Sta­te Admi­nis­tra­ti­on for Mar­ket Regu­la­ti­on of the People’s Repu­blic of Chi­na with respect to the mer­ger (the “Mer­ger”) of Thro­nes Mer­ger Sub, Inc., a whol­ly

owned sub­si­dia­ry of AMD (“Mer­ger Sub”), with and into Xilinx, with Xilinx sur­vi­ving the Mer­ger as a whol­ly owned sub­si­dia­ry of AMD, pur­suant to, and sub­ject to

the terms and con­di­ti­ons set forth in, that cer­tainAgree­ment and Plan of Mer­ger (the “Mer­ger Agree­ment”), dated as of Octo­ber 26, 2020, by and among AMD,

Mer­ger Sub and Xilinx.



On Janu­a­ry 10, 2022, in con­nec­tion with the pro­po­sed Mer­ger, AMD refi­led its Pre­mer­ger Noti­fi­ca­ti­on and Report Form (the “Noti­fi­ca­ti­on”) with the Federal

Tra­de Com­mis­si­on (the “FTC”) and the Depart­ment of Jus­ti­ce (the “DOJ”) under the Hart-Scott-Rodi­no Anti­trust Impro­ve­ments Act of 1976, as amen­ded (the

“HSR Act”). The Noti­fi­ca­ti­on was made pri­or to the one-year expi­ra­ti­on of the pre­vious HSR Act noti­fi­ca­ti­on. The wai­t­ing peri­od under the HSR Act, which began

upon refiling the Noti­fi­ca­ti­on, will expi­re at 11:59 pm, Eas­tern Time, on Febru­a­ry 9, 2022, unless AMD and Xilinx recei­ve ear­ly ter­mi­na­ti­on or AMD or Xilinx

recei­ves a request for addi­tio­nal infor­ma­ti­on that would extend the wai­t­ing period.



AMD and Xilinx cur­r­ent­ly anti­ci­pa­te that the clo­sing of the Mer­ger will occur in the first quar­ter of 2022, sub­ject to the expi­ra­ti­on of the wai­t­ing peri­od under the

HSR Act and the satis­fac­tion (or, to the extent per­mit­ted by app­li­ca­ble law, wai­ver) of the con­di­ti­ons set forth in the Mer­ger Agree­ment that by their natu­re are to

be satis­fied at the clo­sing of the Mer­ger.”

Quel­le: AMD FORM 8‑K Filing — Janu­a­ry 27, 2022