AMD will das Problem mit Aussetzern bei aktiviertem fTPM angehen
Zur Markteinführung von Windows 11 war für AMD sicherlich nicht langweilig. Zuerst plagten Ryzen-Systeme arge Performance-Probleme im Umfeld des L3-Caches unter Windows 11, dann gab es Probleme mit dem Scheduler, der unter Windows 11 plötzlich nicht mehr die schnellsten Kerne der CPU korrekt identifizieren und nutzen konnte – dazu hatten wir ausführliche News, siehe am Ende der Meldung – und dann gab es auch noch dieses merkwürdige Problem bei aktiviertem fTPM. Windows 11 setzt ja neben einigen anderen Eckdaten ein aktiviertes Trusted Platform Module der Version 2.0 voraus. Dies kann als Zusatzchip auf dem Mainboard verbaut werden oder als Firmware-TPM-Modul in der CPU vorhanden sein. Ryzen-CPU haben letzteres integriert.
Aktivierte ein User dieses fTPM im BIOS, um Windows-11-Kompatibilität herzustellen, konnte dies zu unregelmäßigen Rucklern des Systems führen, nicht nur bei Spielen, obwohl es dort natürlich am deutlichsten auffällt, sondern auch einfach so, z.B. beim Musikhören, was zu unschönen Soundaussetzern führte. Bis jetzt gab es bei AMD diesbezüglich – anders als bei der L3-Cache-Thematik – jedoch noch keinen FAQ-Eintrag. Inzwischen existiert er jedoch unter der Nummer 410:
Intermittent System Stutter Experienced with fTPM Enabled on Windows® 10 and 11Article NumberPA-410
This documentation provides information on improving intermittent performance stutter(s) on select PCs running Windows® 10 and 11 with Firmware Trusted Platform Module (“fTPM”) enabled.
Issue Description
AMD has determined that select AMD Ryzen™ system configurations may intermittently perform extended fTPM-related memory transactions in SPI flash memory (“SPIROM”) located on the motherboard, which can lead to temporary pauses in system interactivity or responsiveness until the transaction is concluded.
Update and Workaround
- Update: Affected PCs will require a motherboard system BIOS (sBIOS) update containing enhanced modules for fTPM interaction with SPIROM. AMD expects that flashable customer sBIOS files to be available starting in early May, 2022. Exact BIOS availability timing for a specific motherboard depends on the testing and integration schedule of your manufacturer. Flashable updates for motherboards will be based on AMD AGESA 1207 (or newer).
- Workaround: As an immediate solution, affected customers dependent on fTPM functionality for Trusted Platform Module support may instead use a hardware TPM (“dTPM”) device for trusted computing. Platform dTPM modules utilize onboard non-volatile memory (NVRAM) that supersedes the TPM/SPIROM interaction described in this article.
- COMPATIBILITY: Please check with your system or motherboard manufacturer to ensure that your platform supports add-in dTPM modules before attempting or implementing this workaround.
- WARNING: If switching an active system from fTPM to dTPM, it is critical that you disable TPM-backed encryption systems (e.g. BitLocker Drive Encryption) and/or back up vital system data prior to switching TPM devices. You must have full administrative access to the system, or explicit support from your IT administrator if the system is managed. For more information on transferring ownership to a new TPM device, please visit this Microsoft webpage.
AMD möchte den Fehler mit künftigen AGESA-Updates ab 1207 angehen. Entsprechende BIOS-Updates sollen im Mai bereitstehen. So sieht das übrigens aus:
