AMD will das Problem mit Aussetzern bei aktiviertem fTPM angehen

Zur Markt­ein­füh­rung von Win­dows 11 war für AMD sicher­lich nicht lang­wei­lig. Zuerst plag­ten Ryzen-Sys­te­me arge Per­for­mance-Pro­ble­me im Umfeld des L3-Caches unter Win­dows 11, dann gab es Pro­ble­me mit dem Sche­du­ler, der unter Win­dows 11 plötz­lich nicht mehr die schnells­ten Ker­ne der CPU kor­rekt iden­ti­fi­zie­ren und nut­zen konn­te – dazu hat­ten wir aus­führ­li­che News, sie­he am Ende der Mel­dung – und dann gab es auch noch die­ses merk­wür­di­ge Pro­blem bei akti­vier­tem fTPM. Win­dows 11 setzt ja neben eini­gen ande­ren Eck­da­ten ein akti­vier­tes Trus­ted Plat­form Modu­le der Ver­si­on 2.0 vor­aus. Dies kann als Zusatz­chip auf dem Main­board ver­baut wer­den oder als Firm­ware-TPM-Modul in der CPU vor­han­den sein. Ryzen-CPU haben letz­te­res integriert.

Akti­vier­te ein User die­ses fTPM im BIOS, um Win­dows-11-Kom­pa­ti­bi­li­tät her­zu­stel­len, konn­te dies zu unre­gel­mä­ßi­gen Ruck­lern des Sys­tems füh­ren, nicht nur bei Spie­len, obwohl es dort natür­lich am deut­lichs­ten auf­fällt, son­dern auch ein­fach so, z.B. beim Musik­hö­ren, was zu unschö­nen Sound­aus­set­zern führ­te. Bis jetzt gab es bei AMD dies­be­züg­lich – anders als bei der L3-Cache-The­ma­tik – jedoch noch kei­nen FAQ-Ein­trag. Inzwi­schen exis­tiert er jedoch unter der Num­mer 410:

Intermittent System Stutter Experienced with fTPM Enabled on Windows® 10 and 11

Arti­cle Number
PA-410

This docu­men­ta­ti­on pro­vi­des infor­ma­ti­on on impro­ving inter­mit­tent per­for­mance stutter(s) on select PCs run­ning Win­dows® 10 and 11 with Firm­ware Trus­ted Plat­form Modu­le (“fTPM”) enabled.

 

Issue Descrip­ti­on

AMD has deter­mi­ned that select AMD Ryzen™ sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may inter­mitt­ent­ly per­form exten­ded fTPM-rela­ted memo­ry tran­sac­tions in SPI flash memo­ry (“SPIROM”) loca­ted on the mother­board, which can lead to tem­pora­ry pau­ses in sys­tem inter­ac­ti­vi­ty or respon­si­ve­ness until the tran­sac­tion is concluded.

 

Update and Workaround

  • Update: Affec­ted PCs will requi­re a mother­board sys­tem BIOS (sBI­OS) update con­tai­ning enhan­ced modu­les for fTPM inter­ac­tion with SPIROM. AMD expects that flas­ha­ble cus­to­mer sBI­OS files to be avail­ab­le star­ting in ear­ly May, 2022. Exact BIOS avai­la­bi­li­ty timing for a spe­ci­fic mother­board depends on the tes­ting and inte­gra­ti­on sche­du­le of your manu­fac­tu­rer. Flas­ha­ble updates for mother­boards will be based on AMD AGESA 1207 (or newer).
     
  • Work­around: As an immedia­te solu­ti­on, affec­ted cus­to­mers depen­dent on fTPM func­tio­n­a­li­ty for Trus­ted Plat­form Modu­le sup­port may ins­tead use a hard­ware TPM (“dTPM”) device for trus­ted com­pu­ting. Plat­form dTPM modu­les uti­li­ze onboard non-vola­ti­le memo­ry (NVRAM) that super­se­des the TPM/SPIROM inter­ac­tion descri­bed in this article.
     
    1. COMPATIBILITY: Plea­se check with your sys­tem or mother­board manu­fac­tu­rer to ensu­re that your plat­form sup­ports add-in dTPM modu­les befo­re attemp­t­ing or imple­men­ting this workaround.
       
    2. WARNING: If swit­ching an acti­ve sys­tem from fTPM to dTPM, it is cri­ti­cal that you dis­able TPM-backed encryp­ti­on sys­tems (e.g. Bit­Lo­cker Dri­ve Encryp­ti­on) and/or back up vital sys­tem data pri­or to swit­ching TPM devices. You must have full admi­nis­tra­ti­ve access to the sys­tem, or expli­cit sup­port from your IT admi­nis­tra­tor if the sys­tem is mana­ged. For more infor­ma­ti­on on trans­fer­ring owners­hip to a new TPM device, plea­se visit this Micro­soft web­page.

AMD möch­te den Feh­ler mit künf­ti­gen AGE­SA-Updates ab 1207 ange­hen. Ent­spre­chen­de BIOS-Updates sol­len im Mai bereit­ste­hen. So sieht das übri­gens aus:

