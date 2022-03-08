AMD will das Problem mit Aussetzern bei aktiviertem fTPM angehen

Arti­cle Number

PA-410

This docu­men­ta­ti­on pro­vi­des infor­ma­ti­on on impro­ving inter­mit­tent per­for­mance stutter(s) on select PCs run­ning Win­dows® 10 and 11 with Firm­ware Trus­ted Plat­form Modu­le (“fTPM”) enabled.

Issue Descrip­ti­on

AMD has deter­mi­ned that select AMD Ryzen™ sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may inter­mitt­ent­ly per­form exten­ded fTPM-rela­ted memo­ry tran­sac­tions in SPI flash memo­ry (“SPIROM”) loca­ted on the mother­board, which can lead to tem­pora­ry pau­ses in sys­tem inter­ac­ti­vi­ty or respon­si­ve­ness until the tran­sac­tion is concluded.

Update and Workaround